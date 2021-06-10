Jeff Goldblum Narrates And Introduces Us To ‘Jurassic World Evolution 2’

Jeff Goldblum is awesome. Nobody has anything bad to say about him as a person and he’s also one of the best characters in the classic movie Jurassic Park. His performance as Ian Malcolm is superb and is a character that people still quote to this day.

It’s how great Goldblum is in that role that made him the perfect person to introduce the newest Jurassic Park game at Summer Games Fest. The event brought on Goldblum to have some comedic banter with host Geoff Keighley. After the banter, Goldblum started talking about how everyone was going to need to be prepared for chaos. A direct reference to Malcolm of course! This then led to the trailer for Jurassic World Evolution 2 which was narrated by Goldblum.

Welcome to a world evolved! Jurassic World Evolution 2, coming 2021. Read more here: https://t.co/1Yy1QqD9zg pic.twitter.com/E63742icut — Jurassic World Evolution 2 (@JW_Evolution) June 10, 2021

Jurassic World Evolution is a fantastic Rollercoaster Tycoon like game where players can build their own Jurassic Park. Basically, everyone is doing the exact opposite lesson we learned from Jurassic Park, but come on it’s Jurassic Park. Why would we NOT want to build our own dinosaur-style theme park?

The trailer itself was mainly cinematic, not showing us any gameplay sadly, but there’s still plenty of reason to be excited about this Jurassic World follow-up. Fans of the movies, in particular, should really look into getting this if they haven’t already played the first one.