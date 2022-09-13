‘The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom’ Will Release May 2023

The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild finally has a name and official release date. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released to the Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023, much to the delight of fans everywhere.

Fans have been giddy with anticipation for this game ever since it was first teased all the way back in 2019. Since then, we’ve only gotten bits of info here and there, including a delay at one point. However, now that the game officially has both a name and release date, we can finally get excited about an upcoming Zelda release once again.

Tears of the Kingdom has the potential to be a really pivotal moment in the history of the Zelda franchise. Breath of the Wild shook the franchise to its core when it went away from the established 3D Zelda formula in favor of a more open and explorative world. Some loved it, others wanted a return to what Zelda has always been, and while we don’t expect this one to go back to that old formula, we do wonder if any old staples will return in the sequel.

May 12 is going to be a huge day in gaming and we can’t wait to see what Tears of the Kingdom has in store for all of us.