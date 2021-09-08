When I was younger, I used to believe I played video games as a means of escape. I used to rationalize that, when I picked up a video game, it meant I was trading my own problems in for some that, maybe, just maybe, I could fix. However, I now realize that wasn’t quite right. You see, when you have a lovely, little neurodivergent brain, there really isn’t much of an escape or a time when you’re not extremely aware of how you’re feeling. On top of that, I always gravitated towards extremely emotional games that reminded me of the realities and hardships I faced. I now realize I turned to games not for escape, but for comfort.

To this day, I still believe comfort is the main reason I play much of what I play. I like to feel a bit less alone and wild inside, to feel the catharsis that follows the roll of the credits. So, when I got the opportunity to play Life is Strange: True Colors, I delighted in the thought that I was in for an extremely special experience from a studio that knows a thing or two about creating comforting games. I readied myself for tears and the bittersweet sensation of finding myself in bits and pieces of a stranger’s story, and I’m happy to say I walked away even more charmed by Dontnod’s latest entry in the Life is Strange series than I could have imagined.

Developed by Deck Nine, Life is Strange: True Colors follows Alex Chen, a brave and witty young woman fresh from the foster care system with a heart even bigger than her rap sheet. After a brief exit session with her therapist, Alex’s journey kicks off when she arrives in the small mountain town of Haven Springs, Colorado to meet up with her older brother Gabe after they were forced apart. Ever charming and kind, Gabe is quick to show Alex around town and introduce her to all his favorite people and places in an endearing attempt to assimilate her into his life as seamlessly as possible and make up for all the time they lost when they were separated.

After a few hours — and despite a rough encounter that leads to Alex telling Gabe that her extremely heightened empathy that borders on telepathy is a “superpower” — it seems as if Haven Springs is the place Alex has dreamt of being her whole life. A place where she can belong, be part of a family, and start a proper life away from prescriptions, prospective parents, and all the pain she still isn’t quite sure how to process. However, just as quickly as her life seemed to be improving, Alex’s dreams are shattered when Gabe is killed in a mining accident that seems anything but accidental. It then becomes Alex’s mission to figure out what really happened to her brother, as well as figure out what to live for now that he’s gone. While that already doesn’t seem like a particularly simple or straight-forward task, rest assured things only get more difficult and twisted for Alex with each passing day.

Much like in previous Life is Strange games, True Colors is an adventure game in which you interact with your environment and the characters who inhabit it to learn more about the story and progress. The game’s core mechanic comes in the shape of Alex’s enhanced empathy, which allows her to more closely examine characters or emotionally-imbued artifacts to better understand what they’re feeling. By doing this, you can unlock more dialog options, help nurture your relationships, and essentially solve light puzzles that grant you more insight into certain characters and the town of Haven Springs. While arguably not as complex as the abilities explored in the previous Life is Strange games, it does allow Alex to more deeply examine the game’s story, which is one of the series’ best and most emotional.

Like its predecessors, there’s no denying how lovely, endearing, and artsy True Colors is. Every inch of the wildflower-covered wilderness glows and every building you wander through feels as if stories have been etched on to its walls. The indie-alt soundtrack compliments nearly every moment you spend with the game, and all of these qualities mixed with the game’s heartfelt story and overarching sense of poignancy create a sweet, somber, and sun-soaked world you’ll enjoy spending time in. However, while all of what I’ve said thus far may have you thinking “okay, so it’s a Life is Strange game,” it’s also worth noting True Colors sets itself apart from the others by establishing some incredibly impressive new highs for the series, particularly with its characters and shift scope.

While the games are predominantly driven by the intensity of your closest relationships and larger-than-life stakes in previous Life is Strange entries, True Colors does away with these extremes and embraces a middle ground that is somehow both more comfortable and more compelling. Alex is not primarily defined by a singular romantic interest, nor an intense familial bond. While her relationships with Gabe, Steph, and Ryan are all thoughtful, moving, and tear-invoking at several points, they’re not an end-all-be-all for her. The story she finds herself wrapped up in doesn’t result in the apocalypse, or include religious cults and a showdown with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Instead, everything is contained within a community you actively watch grow, making things simultaneously more intimate as well as more meaningful.