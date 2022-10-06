One of the most continuously fun rhythm games out there is Beat Saber. Available on VR, Beat Saber is where players take virtual sabers and slash at blocks in rhythm with the song that is playing. It’s fun, addictive, and can even get in a good workout if you play it long enough. It also has a steadily increasing list of music for players to add to their libraries including Billie Eilish and Fall Out Boy.

The next to join that roster is going to be pop music icon Lizzo. The Grammy and Emmy winning artist has a music pack coming to Beat Saber that will feature some of her most iconic music. Favorites like “About Damn Time,” “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready),” and “Juice” will be among the roster of nine songs. Each song can be purchased separately for $1.99 or players can buy the entire pack for $11.99. The full list of songs will be:

“2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)”

“About Damn Time”

“Cuz I Love You”

“Everybody’s Gay”

“Good As Hell”

“Juice”

“Tempo” Feat. Missy Elliot

“Truth Hurts”

“Worship”

It’s always cool to see artists continue to collaborate with video games like this and it’s even better when we can jam out to our favorite music in the process.

Lizzo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.