Lizzo is halfway toward the coveted EGOT status. Tonight, the “About Damn Time” singer won the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program for her Amazon Prime Video series, Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.

During her speech, she thanked the Emmys voters, her dad, and the “big girls” involved in the series, which documents a group of women as they prepare to dance with Lizzo on an upcoming tour.

“When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media,” she said. “Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I’d be like, ‘You’re gonna see that person but b*tch, it’s gonna have to be you.’”

She then calls on the women from the series to stand and share the moment with her. “Where are my big girls? Are they here? Come, come! One year ago, these women were filming this television show that would change their lives forever. They are Emmy-award-winning superstars who are going on a world tour…This is for the big girls”

You can watch Lizzo’s acceptance speech below.

