Every year, EA Sports puts together a simulation of the Super Bowl with the latest edition of Madden, and this year, Madden NFL 21 predicted the Tom Brady-Patrick Mahomes matchup in Super Bowl LV will end with a Chiefs win.

The game not only gives Kansas City, currently three-point favorites, an edge, but predicts a pretty decisive victory with a final score of 37-27, despite the Buccaneers getting home-field advantage for the first time in NFL history and the Chiefs winning by just three points in these teams’ Week 12 bout.

The simulation saw Mahomes throw for 422 yards and three touchdowns while Brady ended with 332 yards, three touchdowns, and his fourth playoff interception. Of course, it’s all just Madden‘s best approximation of how the game could turn out, but after a couple years of lower-scoring Super Bowls since the Patriots-Eagles classic in 2018, it would be a great end to a fun season if this one ended up being a shootout. It also wouldn’t be shocking if this turns into a high-scoring tilt, either, as the two teams possess two of the NFL’s most dynamic and creative offenses with skill position talent in droves and a pair of signal callers capable of making magic happen.

The current over/under for Super Bowl LV is 56.5, so Madden also is predicting an over on the game here. Only two Super Bowls in the past decade have had a total as high as the 64 points predicted in this year’s Madden simulation.