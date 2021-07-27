How ESPN And EA Turned Madden Ratings Into A Week Of Debate

Madden ratings have always mattered, but never quite to the level they do now. Between fans reacting on social media, players making the case for why their rating should be higher, the celebration of joining the 99 Club, and an entire week dedicated to them on ESPN, ratings take over the conversation around football this time of year. There’s so much conversation that even the developers of Madden themselves can’t help but notice when places like ESPN are talking about their game.

“It’s always awesome that so many people pay attention to our ratings,” Madden ratings adjuster Clint Oldenburg says to UPROXX. “It’s fun. But I think that it’s also really, really important for a lot of people. It’s the conversation people [want to] have when the NFL’s ready to kick off.”

While it may be a little weird for some to see ESPN personalities like Mina Kimes and former athletes such as Chad Johnson on TV discussing Madden ratings, in reality, this has been a long time coming and it started with a Jacksonville Jaguars training camp of all places.

“The team was seen at a Jacksonville Jaguars training camp” Joe Fraler of EA Sports told UPROXX. “All of a sudden some pictures of the team went viral and people start speculating if this job is actually real and ESPN being, you know, a world leader in sports really started kind of dig into that narrative.”

ESPN’s interest in the ratings discussion ended up sparking a full E60 story about how ratings are created, the work that goes into them, and how it’s far more than just slapping a random number on them. This is a job that requires hours of pouring over tape, numbers, and really digging into the intricacies of football. Considering that Madden was not only the highest-selling sports game of 2020 but the fourth-highest overall, there is an obvious interest in how these ratings are created.

“We were really just fascinated about the process and the algorithms that they use, and the metrics and just how involved it was,” Andy Tennant of ESPN said to UPROXX. “And so we were given the opportunity by EA to take cameras behind the scenes and that they actually have several developers who meet in the conference room and who diligently review NFL tape and specifically gear in on players…whether it’s speed, agility, power, etc, to ultimately arrive at these at these ratings.”

That interest has led to what is now ratings week. An entire week dedicated by ESPN to break down the latest Madden ratings from lineman to quarterbacks, and it’s not just their own personalities weighing in on the discussion. Former players like Marshawn Lynch and Ed Reed are bringing in their own take as well. Surprised to see athletes caring about how they’re presented in a video game? Don’t be. There might be nobody who cares about ratings in Madden are more than the NFL players themselves. Some see it as a sign of respect, while others just want to be as portrayed as accurately as possible, and they’ll go to great lengths to tell EA why their ratings should be presented a certain way. The earlier mentioned Jaguars training camp? The reason EA was there in the first place was that Leonard Fournette had an issue with his own ratings and wanted to be removed from the game entirely! Never say players don’t care about this stuff.

I’m not sending nothing just take me off madden Period 😭😭😭😭 and let my defense not be number one on there ima send to tackle y’all ass https://t.co/RP71QMHyU7 — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) July 12, 2018

While Fournette’s reaction went viral, it also goes to show the kind of stress that the developers can go through when working on these games. Get something “wrong” in the eyes of the player or fans and they’re going to hear about it. However, while Fournette may have not been too happy, there was a reason for why his rating may have been lower than he expected. Madden is a results oriented game and they can’t just project what they think is going to happen. They have to react to what they’ve seen, and even though Fournette was coming off a strong rookie season, his body of work was only that, a rookie season.