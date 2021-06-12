A ‘Mario + Rabbids’ Sequel Was Announced During Ubisoft Forward 2021

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle was one of the biggest surprises in gaming back in 2017. The tactical XCOM like shooter caught everyone off guard because nobody expected it to be as fun as it was. Mario is known for platforming and spin-offs while the Rabbids are a wacky group infamous for mini-game collections. Them combining to form one of the best tactics games on the Nintendo Switch wasn’t expected, although it was a welcome surprise.

Their crossover together was so well done that everyone finished it asking for more. On Saturday during the Ubisoft Forward event, people got their wish, as Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope was shown to the world. It featured Mario and the Rabbids landing a spaceship, only to come across what appears to be zombified enemies. Good thing they have Rosalina Rabbid around, because this time, they need to save the galaxy.

Fans of the first game will be happy to see that the gameplay looks to be very similar, but with some expanded features to differentiate movement between cover. A welcome addition, because one of the best parts of the first game was the movement in combat scenarios.

It’s honestly a bit of a surprise to see Mario + Rabbids getting a sequel. While Kingdom Battle was really fun, it felt like they had done the most they could possibly do with that formula. Clearly, the developers at Ubisoft believed differently, although it will never stop being a surprise that the success of Mario + Rabbids didn’t lead to a trend of tactical shooter spin-offs. The formula works really well and this game is proof that with the right amount of charm any genre of game can fit into any universe.

Unfortunately, this was just a cinematic teaser, so we’re gonna have to wait until 2022 to see what a Mario + Rabbids sequel will look like.