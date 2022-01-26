The Mortal Kombat movie that came out in 2021 had a lot of mixed reactions. On one end, it’s an example of how video game movies struggle to pull in those who aren’t already huge fans of the game. On the other, it’s an example of how some movies don’t really need to be too deep — just give us some fun action scenes, have a character drop a quotable line, and most fans will leave happy.

A lot of people must have also enjoyed what Mortal Kombat had to offer, because not only was it one of HBO Max’s most-streamed movies of 2021, but it’s reportedly going to receive a sequel. According to Deadline, Mortal Kombat 2 is in the works with Moon Knight writer Jeremy Slater tasked with writing for the film.

New Line is getting back into a fighting stance on a sequel to Mortal Kombat, the action adventure film based on the blockbuster video game franchise. The studio has hired Jeremy Slater to write Mortal Kombat 2.

Mortal Kombat has a really interesting movie history. The original movie that came out in 1994 was, for a long time, considered one of the examples of a video game movie done right. It even managed to get a sequel, although it was not quite as well received. The most recent movie didn’t take itself too seriously and gave fans a lot of really fun action sequences. At the end of the day, that’s all Mortal Kombat needs to be.

Hopefully, the sequel will follow that formula: incredible action, quotable lines, and a number of iconic characters in awesome fight scenes. Do that, and they should have no problem keeping people entertained.