Earlier this week, 2K Sports began its annual process of trickling out the ratings assigned to various players in the upcoming edition of its basketball franchise, NBA 2K22. The original drop included a host of NBA ratings — the top-10 players in the game, along with the best three-point shooters and dunkers — and its top-5 WNBA players.

The latest round of ratings came on Friday, highlighted by the game announcing its top rookies in 2K22. The top-3 was not a surprise, with Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, and Evan Mobley replicating their status as the top-3 picks in the 2021 Draft and getting an 80, a 79, and a 78, respectively. The game did make a slight diversion with its fourth and fifth spots, siding with consensus big boards over what actually happened and going with Jalen Suggs and Scottie Barnes, respectively.

2K22 Rookie #2KRatings 👀 Where will these guys be at the end of the year? pic.twitter.com/w4UiWGfGwB — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 20, 2021

Cunningham, Green, Mobley, and Suggs all reacted to their ratings at Summer League, and while Cunningham and Suggs guessed their ratings exactly, Green’s actually got a bit of a bump after his performance in Las Vegas and Mobley was just a tick below his guess.

Rating reveal with @CadeCunningham_ the 1st draft pick for @DetroitPistons Should he be ⬆️ or ⬇️? pic.twitter.com/Ywc46AP9AK — Ronnie 2K 2K22 (@Ronnie2K) August 20, 2021

After summer league @JalenGreen is now a 79!! We have some incredible ratings for this years draft picks. You know the drill. ⬆️ or ⬇️? pic.twitter.com/CMogbf6sSA — Ronnie 2K 2K22 (@Ronnie2K) August 20, 2021

@evanmobley is #3 draft pick for the @cavs with a 78! ⬆️ or ⬇️ y’all? pic.twitter.com/jNbdGDJmcm — Ronnie 2K 2K22 (@Ronnie2K) August 20, 2021

77 is a lucky number and it’s @jalensuggs rating in @NBA2K Draft pick #5 for @OrlandoMagic ⬆️ or ⬇️? Do you really want to change that lucky number? pic.twitter.com/EM7ghVmge7 — Ronnie 2K 2K22 (@Ronnie2K) August 20, 2021

A collection of other NBA players, including Bradley Beal and Spencer Dinwiddie, learned of their ratings, too.

Man @Ronnie2K just told me Beal is an 89 in @nba2k #2KRatings… I demand a recount . Y’all keep playin wit bro man pic.twitter.com/nGaX5KmmyU — Wale (@Wale) August 20, 2021

85. That injury adds another dimension, can’t wait for your return. Whatcha all think… Too high or too low? https://t.co/R5VtkgDVxp — Ronnie 2K 2K22 (@Ronnie2K) August 20, 2021

82. Like it or think it should be something else in your return year? https://t.co/T5Y4K1qQEv — Ronnie 2K 2K22 (@Ronnie2K) August 20, 2021

Swagged out… but a 77. Did we get this right or should he be in the 80s as he says? #2KRatings https://t.co/coAWL6UjGA — Ronnie 2K 2K22 (@Ronnie2K) August 20, 2021

74 for The Big O heading into a big year. How we like it? https://t.co/sPnBOWZTmQ — Ronnie 2K 2K22 (@Ronnie2K) August 20, 2021

My rating went lower 😭 that’s crazy https://t.co/VlSBatDDOp — Cameron Payne (@campayne) August 20, 2021

Some asked for their ratings, and not all of them were excited.

👀👀 Whatchu got — Immanuel Jaylen Quickley (@IQ_GodSon) August 19, 2021

78 for your #2KRatings How ya feel? — Ronnie 2K 2K22 (@Ronnie2K) August 20, 2021

some work to do, but I’ll take it. And I need y’all to fix my player jumpshot form too. — Immanuel Jaylen Quickley (@IQ_GodSon) August 20, 2021

@Ronnie2K 76 is too low but we’ll work on that. My player shouldn’t have 2k generics on that’s disrespectful. Y’all are missing most of my tatts. Just show 33 some love — Clax (@_claxton33) August 20, 2021

Talk to meeeeeee 👀 — Quentin Grimes (@qdotgrimes) August 19, 2021