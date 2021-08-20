Getty Image
‘NBA 2K22’ Announced Its Latest Round Of Player Ratings, Including Its Top-5 Rookies

Associate Editor

Earlier this week, 2K Sports began its annual process of trickling out the ratings assigned to various players in the upcoming edition of its basketball franchise, NBA 2K22. The original drop included a host of NBA ratings — the top-10 players in the game, along with the best three-point shooters and dunkers — and its top-5 WNBA players.

The latest round of ratings came on Friday, highlighted by the game announcing its top rookies in 2K22. The top-3 was not a surprise, with Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, and Evan Mobley replicating their status as the top-3 picks in the 2021 Draft and getting an 80, a 79, and a 78, respectively. The game did make a slight diversion with its fourth and fifth spots, siding with consensus big boards over what actually happened and going with Jalen Suggs and Scottie Barnes, respectively.

Cunningham, Green, Mobley, and Suggs all reacted to their ratings at Summer League, and while Cunningham and Suggs guessed their ratings exactly, Green’s actually got a bit of a bump after his performance in Las Vegas and Mobley was just a tick below his guess.

A collection of other NBA players, including Bradley Beal and Spencer Dinwiddie, learned of their ratings, too.

Some asked for their ratings, and not all of them were excited.

And from the W, Liz Cambage of the Las Vegas Aces thought she’d be an 89 and set her sights on getting into the 90s. Then, upon learning she’s already a 91 in 2K22, she raised the bar to 100.

NBA 2K22 hits consoles on Sept. 10, 2021.

