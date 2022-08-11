NBA 2K23 is right around the corner! As hard as it is to believe, the next iteration of everybody’s favorite basketball game is less than a month away and that means it’s time for the hype machine to get rolling. The majority of the game is finished, besides maybe some final polishing for a day one patch, and devs can eagerly anticipate its September release date.

With the game so close, we can also start looking at trailers about many of the game’s upcoming modes. On Thursday, 2K dropped a trailer for the return of the Jordan Challenge. Longtime fans of the series will remember when this mode was a staple of NBA 2K11, and with Jordan appearing on one of the covers for 2K23 it only makes sense to bring it back. The trailer teasing the new mode is really sick though with legends of the game like Patrick Ewing, Dennis Rodman, and Bill Walton all heaping praise upon how incredible Jordan was at his peak.

The trailer itself shows us that we’re seeing the return of some of the challenges from 2K11 like the shrug game, flu game, and Jordan’s final title which is now fittingly called The Last Dance. There are some new moments teased throughout the trailer though such as a young Jordan’s appearance in the Olympics, and even a moment from his North Carolina days. With 15 challenges, this mode has the opportunity to showcase the entirety of Jordan’s career from start to finish.

What’s going to make this mode really stand out though is what the 2K series has always done best, its presentation. A press release sent to UPROXX gave us some details about how they’re planning to make every moment of Jordan’s career feel unique.

An intricately designed video filter system that aims to re-create the television experience of watching these games as they were originally broadcast during the 1980s and 1990s, with each decade getting its own unique viewing experience.

Era-specific broadcast elements that truly capture the technology at the time of each played game. In 1982, you will experience a broadcast that is simple in design and nature. Big block letters, not many graphics. As we progress into the 90s, you will start to see an evolved presentation as technology was improving in leaps and bounds. Seeing is believing on this front, and wait until you see it…

A broadcast experience that dives deep into the mood and setting of every game to truly deliver a world-class experience. To make the commentary believable, you need the talent of someone who was there, who lived the entire Jordan experience from every perspective. Joining the commentary team for the Jordan Challenge in NBA 2K23 will be legendary coach and analyst Mike Fratello, aka The Czar. Fratello brings a one-of-a-kind level of authenticity to the games with his keen insight and unique stories that shine a bright light on our commitment to making these games look and feel…just right.

From North Carolina…At Guard…6’6…MICHAEL JORDANNNNNN! We’ve all seen the iconic Bulls starting lineup introductions featuring the iconic voice of Ray Clay. In order to capture and re-create that chill-inducing moment, we went out and captured a full PA announcer set from Ray Clay to include as the official Bulls PA announcer during those 90s games when he was broadcasting on television sets around the entire world. No 90s Bulls starting lineup experience would be complete without ‘Sirius’ by the Alan Parsons Project playing through the in-stadium speakers as each starter is announced. We left no stone unturned to deliver a completely authentic experience for all of you!

Each of the 15 Jordan Challenge games feature a pre-game interview with a luminary that was a part of what made each and every game special. Who better to tell the story of Michael Jordan than teammates, coaches, and those who commentated his games? During your experience, you will be regaled by the likes of Marv Albert (courtside commentator for The Shrug game), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (opponent in 1988 All-Star game in Chicago), Dennis Rodman (opponent in the Bad Boys game), Phil Jackson (head coach in The Last Dance game), and many more. We think you will find this touch to be the icing on the cake of a truly remarkable and memorable narrative experience.

While everything here is really cool, the best is going to be having actual interviews with people who were there to see Jordan in person. The best part of The Last Dance a couple of years ago was watching people who went up against, watched, or spent time with Jordan reminisce about it and these interviews are another chance for that.