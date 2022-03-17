The NCAA Tournament is upon us. The first weekend of the tournament is always exciting, with plenty of folks dubbing it the best weekend in all of sports, but it’s also not the easiest event to follow. March Madness will frequently have multiple games going on at once with fans desperately trying to keep up. This can be fun, but if you’re at work and just want to have a game on in the background while you attempt to get something done, it can be tough.

Thankfully, there are more and more ways to watch the tournament popping up every March, and this year, Twitch is getting in on the fun. While Twitch is known for video games, it’s been embracing sports the last few years and even got to stream Thursday Night Football throughout much of the 2021 NFL season. Now, Twitch will offer college basketball fans two ways to enjoy the NCAA Tournament on its website: Let’s Go! College Hoops and SuperFan FaceOff.

Let’s Go! College Hoops will be an option for fans looking for a pre-game show, featuring hosts GrandPooBear, TheBlackHokage, Darryl Reynolds, and more, while SuperFan FaceOff is more of an NFL RedZone-type experience with streamers roshocker22, BridgetCase, uncledrewWNBA, and more. The shows will air on Twitch Sports beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET.