A New And Improved Nintendo Switch Is Reportedly Coming This Fall

Just in case there weren’t enough new consoles for you to choose from, Nintendo is providing you with yet another option. According to a Bloomberg report, Nintendo has begun planning the assembly of a new and improved Switch model to replace the current console. The enhanced system — the super Nintendo Switch, you might say — is reported to hit shelves as early as this September, and is likely be priced a bit higher than the $299 original.

With E3 just around the corner, it’s highly possible Nintendo will formally announce the system ahead of the expo, allowing studios to showcase their full range of Switch titles at the event without concerns over if the Switch can even effectively run them. It’s no secret the Nintendo Switch lacks the processing power to compete with Xbox and PlayStation’s next-generation consoles, and while that’s never been quite what the Switch has sought to offer consumers, at time the Switch’s own game’s leave a bit to be desired when it comes to running them. However, this issue is seemingly being fixed with the addition of this new model which, according to reports, will upgrade the console with a 7-inch Samsung OLED display and a faster Nvidia graphics silicon making it capable of 4K output when docked to a television.

Starting as early as July, Nintendo’s manufacturers are reportedly scheduled to begin producing and shipping the consoles ahead of release and the holidays. Starting this year, it will be sold alongside the $199 Switch Lite, with the standard Switch phased out over time.