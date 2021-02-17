Remember when Nintendo’s big teaser trailer at the end of a Nintendo Direct in the summer of 2019 was for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2? Ever since that teaser was unveiled fans have been begging for more information about the game. So far, Nintendo has stayed quiet about Breath of the Wild 2 and went through all of 2020 without mentioning anything about it. So when Nintendo announced a new Nintendo Direct for Wednesday that would be including info on “upcoming titles” it had a lot of fans excited.

Then, Eiji Aonuma came on screen and excitement filled the air. This was it! Time to show us something new about Breath of the Wild 2, but instead he broke everyone’s hearts and said there would be no trailer. He said progress on the game was going well and they would be showing something about it soon. Nintendo also informed fans that there was a different Zelda game coming to Switch: Skyward Sword.

Skyward Sword as a game by itself is largely fine. Many people love it and it’s a Zelda game so you know at a minimum it’s okay. The problem is that many other people HATE Skyward Sword. It’s one of the most disliked games of the entire franchise and Nintendo showing a remaster of that game, while also talking about Breath of the Wild, was definitely not what the masses were hoping for.

As for Skyward Sword, they brought back the motion controls for the fans who did enjoy that, but they are trying to make it something different by giving fans the opportunity to play it with traditional button presses while trying to find a way to implement some of the unique combat. Is it Breath of the Wild 2? No. Is it a new Zelda? Sort of? It scratches the Zelda itch for many of those seeking it and if you’ve never played Skyward Sword maybe this is your chance to.