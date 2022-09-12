Nintendo And PlayStation Will Have Showcase Events On The Same Day

Those of us who thought that announcement season in video games was over are being proven to have been very wrong. We usually spend this part of the year talking about the latest big releases, such as Madden and NBA 2K, or what we have on the way for the upcoming holiday season. However, it appears the games industry is not finished showing us their cards.

On Monday, both PlayStation and Nintendo announced that they will have showcase events to announce new titles and tease some upcoming ones for the winter as well. Not only that, but both events will be on Tuesday. So get ready gaming fans cause it looks like we’re going to randomly get a flurry of announcements thrown our way tomorrow.

Tune in at 7 a.m. PT tomorrow, 9/13, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching this winter. Watch it here 🎥:https://t.co/CqYDjy0iHo pic.twitter.com/xIplXiSvkO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 12, 2022

State of Play returns tomorrow, September 13. Watch live to see new reveals and updates for PS5, PS4, and PS VR2. Tune in at 3 PM PT / 11 PM BST: https://t.co/pB7wQ5ipwv pic.twitter.com/GfbT4uK1Cy — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 12, 2022

Thankfully, one event is going to be happening relatively early in the day while the other one will be taking place later in the afternoon giving us a little bit of breathing room before the announcements. That’s great news for those of us that need that break between to decompress after everything we’re likely going to see across the two showcases.

A big day indeed PlayStation! We’re very curious to see what some of these upcoming games could be. We at least have an idea from Nintendo, since their big focus is going to be winter games, but PlayStation really could be anything.