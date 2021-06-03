Nvidia’s RTX 3080 Ti Is Now Available — For Gamers Who Can Find It

Nvidia’s new flagship graphics card, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, is now available for purchase — if you can manage to snag one, that is. Earlier today, the highly-anticipated hardware hit shelves at various electronics retailers such as Best Buy, Newegg, Micro Center, and Amazon. However, within hours of its release, each site reported the item as out of stock.

While this news is unfortunate for interested buyers, it isn’t all that surprising. Since the start of the pandemic, there has been an increased and unwavering demand for graphics cards. As a result of quarantine, more folks are working from home and taking to hobbies like gaming. In addition, the short supply of semiconductors, and next-generation gaming consoles, certainly doesn’t help either.

It’s also easy to see why so many are interested in the Ge RTX 3080 Ti, especially when resellers are touting graphics cards at lesser quality for similar prices. Nvidia’s newest card is the successor to its GeForce RTX 3080, a card widely renowned that made 4K gaming a lot more affordable. According to Nvidia’s website, the new graphics card packs quite a bigger punch than its predecessor, with rasterized and ray-traced game performance up to 1.5X faster and Blender, V-Ray, and other applications performance up to 2X faster. The site further explained the features of the RTX 3080 Ti, stating:

“Powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti features 3rd gen Tensor Cores for amazing DLSS performance boosts, 2nd gen RT Cores to accelerate ray tracing, and the latest streaming multiprocessors to turbocharge traditional games. Plus 12GB of superfast GDDR6X memory. It offers full support for all our latest and greatest technologies, such as G-SYNC, NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA Broadcast, and the performance to enjoy Virtual Reality games and applications at high frame rates, at high resolutions and detail levels.”

For those interested in trying their luck and purchasing the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, it is listed for sale at all major electronics and PC retailers for $1,200. If you want to see a bit more before you make the call, you can check out Nvidia’s official video of DOOM: Eternal running on the card below: