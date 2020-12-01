Olivia Munn Talks Representation And Being A Woman Who Loves Gaming

For many, this year has been a chance to dive into video games as we look for a way to pass the time at home and escape the world, even if ever-so briefly. Across the spectrum of gamers, from the casual to the hyper-competitive, we’ve seen more and more people diving into the world of gaming this year, and the release of next-gen consoles this holiday season has only further opened up the opportunities for immersing ones self into a game. Olivia Munn is among the few that’s probably played fewer games this year than normal, as she typically gets her gaming done from her trailer on set as she passes the time between shoots, but she’s recently gotten the chance to dive into Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla as part of LG’s “Zero In” series. We got a chance to talk with Munn, who happily admits to being in the casual gamer category, through LG last week about representation in gaming, loving video games for the escape and storytelling, getting through this year, and much more. What have been some of your favorite games you’ve played this year? This year? Well, do you know the game Hearthstone? I mean, I love Hearthstone. That has been a game that has been really easy to keep in my life, because you can just pick up your iPad at any point and play a quick game. It’s quick and you get taken out pretty quick, as I can often see myself doing. But this whole year … see I usually get most of my game playing on set. I’ll put a console in my trailer and so I have not been on set this year, but being able to play Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla was the first time I’ve really been able to sit down and play a game. It was the best. It’s been Hearthstone all year and then Valhalla. It’s funny because being in quarantine — I’m just now putting the math together — it’s funny how it’s now Thanksgiving, and I remember when we had to go on lockdown. And I remember in February when we were talking about the pandemic and how many months have gone by, and I guess I could’ve been playing the whole time. But you’re just kind of on alert the whole time, like what’s going to happen? I guess I’m just now I’m putting the math together on how much of the year we’ve lost. So, thanks, Robby. Sorry. I didn’t mean for this to become so existential. It’s crazy to think about how much you didn’t do. Remember at the beginning of quarantine when people would talk about, “You know what, take this time to be creative. Write this script. Do this, do that.” I just want to survive. Can I just do that?

I feel the same way, because people were like, “Oh, back in the day people wrote great novels.” And I’m like, look, man, if I stay sane, like, I’m good. I don’t need to do something great. We’re all just trying to make it. [Laughs] I love that, I don’t know why that made me laugh so hard. “Back in the day,” any of this is the same as back in the day, guys. Nobody in this lifetime has survived this. I’m like, everyone expected us to come out of this with East of Eden, and I’m like, you’ll be lucky if I learn to do a reel. That’s what I got. If you get a reel out of me, it’s been a good year. Don’t even think of East of Eden out of me. [Laughs] I guess we should get back to the topic at hand. With Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and this partnership with LG, what have you enjoyed about that game? And when you do look for games to bring on set, what are things that draw you into games and are your favorite genres? Well my favorite genres have been the fantasy first-person shooter. The Assassin’s Creed games I’ve loved, but I think Ubisoft has done a great job of making it user-friendly. You know, I’m not the best gamer. I never have been, but I really do love it. And games that make it easy for you to pick up and have fun at the drop of the hat without having to spend hours and hours to get into it are the games I gravitate towards and always have. But Assassin’s Creed, WoW, Call of Duty, Zelda on Switch has been really fun, [Super] Smash [Bros.], but being able to play the new Assassin’s Creed has truly been such a light in my life during this quarantine. My brother-in-law and I, we get together and play Assassin’s Creed over the holidays and stuff like that. So I was able to tell him I was getting Valhalla ahead of time and he was just so excited and able to live vicariously through me. But it’s just really cool because for this one, specifically, for Valhalla you get to become a viking raider and, you know, you’re part of a viking raiding party, which is pretty epic. And there’s so many qualities to the game that you’re learning and being able to play it on this new LG OLED TV was truly an experience. Cause, electronics have just increased in their abilities, like every month there’s a new iPhone or new something and you start to have a hard time, at least for me, seeing the differences. You’re like, why is this better? Why am I upgrading? But as soon as they flipped on the TV and I got the game going it was so clear how immersive you get to be, because it truly is the best experience with the LG OLED TV. It’s like these 8 million self-lit pixels — and no, I don’t know what it means to be self-lit — but I do know that I was like, this looks really, really crisp and rich and you could really tell there were very deep black levels. Which you really need doing viking stuff like going through the waters, you can really see the different depths of water and stuff like that. I remember pointing that out, like, wow that is so rich and look at that deep black, and you see how crisp it is. And they’re like, well that’s because there’s all the self-lit pixels, and I was like, “Mmhmm. You did it! Like, you did it!” Whatever LG did it really was a huge difference in how I’m seeing my TVs, but it’s like when all of the HD came in everyone was like, “Oh, ok” and there was a huge step up. This is a huge step up and it has that 4K resolution, right. Again, the numbers and letters always kind of go through one ear and out the other, but this experience was so good I was like, “OK, let me clock what that means,” and I still don’t really know what it means, I just know it looks really amazing. Something I thought was interesting and I relate to a lot is like, I’m pretty terrible at a lot of games. I’m good at sports games and that’s where I lean on, but I like to dabble in stuff but I’m not a great gamer. And on top of that, for women in the gaming space, I feel like there’s a lot of gatekeeping that happens and it’s similar to how women are treated in the sports world and you are asked to be some historian of sports to prove your knowledge and people are always challenging you. But we need to be accepting of people who just kind of want to come into the space. And I wanted to know what you think of the importance of being able to say, there are a lot of people who enjoy gaming and we need to be representing them and targeting them as well as the super avid gamer.