When Outer Wilds came out in 2019 it was a game that many people considered revolutionary. A game about exploring and learning as much information as possible before the end of the universe occurs sounds morbid, and in a lot of ways it is, but the mystery of the game is what pushed players forward. Almost everyone who played Outer Wilds had high praise for it and many have called it not just a great video game, but one of the best ever made.

However, the game of Outer Wilds was extremely self-contained with an ending that didn’t leave much room for elaboration. That’s why it was a bit of a surprise when on Thursday it was announced that the game would be receiving an expansion. Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye will release in September and it will be the only expansion the game receives. It’s time to go back and explore the universe one more time.

This creates so many questions. Does this mean there will be more worlds to explore? More story elements? Is it setting up for Outer Wilds 2, which got teased back at E3 with a cheeky trailer that had no actual info other than it was in development? Whatever the case, with a September release date, we won’t have to wait too long for it to come out. We’ll find out more when we finally get our hands on it, but for now, we can only speculate about what is going to be entering the Outer Wilds universe with this expansion.