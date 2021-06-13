When The Outer Worlds came out it was a game that was enjoyed, but not loved, by most people. It was in many ways the spiritual successor to Fallout: New Vegas, but it never quite reached the same level of praise or popularity among fans. And despite a major expansion for the 2019 action RPG, a sequel is apparently coming soon.

In a rather humorous and self-aware trailer, The Outer Worlds 2 was announced to the world during Xbox’s E3 showcase. The trailer itself was very entertaining because it couldn’t help but make jokes about how similar E3 trailers are to one another. It’s also perfect for a tongue-in-cheek game like Outer Worlds.

Unfortunately, while the trailer was comedic and fun, that was all it ended up being. It was completely cinematic so we know nothing about gameplay, but it’s probably a pretty safe bet that it’s going to play extremely similar to the first The Outer Worlds. We’ll eventually hear about whatever new things they plan to offer, but for now, we’ll just have to settle with what they give us.

What’s more surprising is just how quickly a sequel has been announced. Of course, this trailer was just an announcement so this may have just been telling us they’ve entered development and nothing else. Either way, more The Outer Worlds is good for fans of Xbox and the Obsidian RPG experience in general.