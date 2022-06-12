‘Overwatch 2’ Will Hit Early Access In October With A New Hero

Overwatch 2 is finally going to be playable this October. During the Xbox and Bethesda showcase on Sunday, Activision Blizzard announced during the showcase and a press release that Overwatch 2 would be hitting early access this October. Unfortunately, this means that the single-player for the game is still in development but the PvP multiplayer will be available to players.

Not only was a release date announced for the multiplayer of Overwatch 2, but we also got new information about a brand new hero. The often rumored, and fan requested, Junker Queen is finally a playable character. She’s going to be a tank in the game’s new 5v5 setup.

“We can’t wait to roll out the beginning of the Overwatch 2 experience on October 4 and introduce an exciting new competitive vision, featuring amazing new content and a reimagining of the iconic heroes, maps, and gameplay that made the original game so compelling,” said Mike Ybarra, President of Blizzard Entertainment, via an official press release. “This is the beginning of an always-on and always-evolving era for the franchise, and a recommitment to serving players with frequent and substantial updates planned well into the future to keep Overwatch 2 fresh and fun for many years to come.”

After an extremely tumultuous development, Overwatch 2 finally releasing is going to be a relief for many fans of the franchise. The original Overwatch stopped receiving major support around the time Overwatch 2 was announced and it’s led to a lot of apathy among the fanbase. This could be the boost it needs to get people excited about playing Overwatch again.

At worst, the multiplayer is supposed to be free-to-play so the barrier to entry to try it out is fairly low.