Huge ‘Overwatch 2’ News Is Coming — Here’s What We Know So Far

While Overwatch fans still have a bit of a wait ahead of them until Overwatch 2 graces the home screens of their next-gen consoles, Blizzard isn’t leaving them out in the cold. The developer has announced that a two-hour “What’s Next” livestream showcasing Overwatch 2 is coming on Thursday, May 20 at 12 PM PT — or high noon, if you’re a McCree main. According to Blizzard’s news release, “What’s Next” will showcase how the developer is “reinvigorating the core Overwatch experience.”

While we’ve already seen some of the new game’s updated character designs, the livestream will offer fans a lengthy look at the game’s new maps and mechanics, as well as a first-look at live gameplay and PvP matches. As of right now, veterans Lucio, Mercy, Tracer, Genji, Mei, Winston, Reinhardt, McCree, Reaper, Pharah, and Widowmaker are all confirmed to make a comeback, but here’s hoping we’ll see even more familiar faces — and some new ones — during the event.

The “What’s Next” event will be hosted by Matt “Mr. X” Morello and Mitch “Uber” Leslie, two of the Overwatch League’s most prominent commentators. In addition, the duo will be joined by lead hero designer Geoff Goodman, art director Dion Rogers, and newly-appointed game director Aaron Keller, who took over long-time game director Jeff Kaplan’s role earlier this year. Following the event, Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 team has confirmed they also be taking questions about the game via Reddit AMA on May 24.

You can watch the Overwatch 2 “What’s Next” livestream on the game’s official Twitch and YouTube channels, and can sign up for regular game updates on the official Overwatch 2 website.