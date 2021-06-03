‘Palia’ Looks Like The Farming Life Sim MMO Of Our Dreams

So there’s this game that a lot of people play, but the reasons everyone plays it are a little different. Some just really want to power trip and make their own experience out of it. Others like to micromanage every aspect of themselves and get the most out of the experience. Some just need something to do after a hard day and it is their way to relax.

Depending on the person, that game can be an MMO like World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy XIV, or it could mean a life simulator like Animal Crossing or Stardew Valley. These two genres have way more in common than we realize and it’s why the trailer for a new game called Palia looks so incredible: It’s the MMO/life simulator game of our dreams.

This is a really cool trailer because it starts off looking like a standard farm simulator or life simulation game — chopping trees, mining, building out your house/farm. Then, it reveals itself to be an MMO. Other players begin to appear, a world open for exploration is at our fingertips, and a sense of excitement fills the air.

The potential of this game looks amazing and the people behind it have a proven background. They even understand that not everyone wants a multiplayer experience out of their life simulation game. Via IGN:

Palia is being developed by a collective of former developers from Blizzard, Epic, Riot, Zynga, and Sony, and it shows in the overall aesthetic, which can’t help bringing to mind World of Warcraft and Fortnite. … As for those who would rather go solo, director Aidan Karabaich says that Singularity 6 is “absolutely focused” on players who don’t want to have what he characterizes as intense social interactions. Solo players who don’t want to collaborate on a village will be able to create their own settlement.

Obviously, the game is still in pre-alpha, but early signs make Palia look like something that could change how we look at life simulation games. Personally, I’ve already signed up for the chance to be a part of it.