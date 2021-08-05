The coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing, as the Delta variant of the virus has made even vaccinated people uneasy about their health and safety across the world. While millions hoped vaccines could help bring an end to the restrictions many have put on their lives over the last year-plus, things haven’t quite returned to normal just yet.

Which is why many mobile gaming fans are furious that one of their favorites games has rolled back some changes that helped make playing amid a pandemic easier. Pokemon GO, one of the most popular (and lucrative) mobile games on the planet, recently celebrated its fifth anniversary. The game has some die-hard fans, including one who got caught violating lockdown measures in Italy to play. But Niantic introduced some important changes to the game to help people play while largely staying at home.

There are three main things players need to do in the game each day: catch Pokemon, spin PokeStops and complete “research” tasks. Niantic made that easier last spring by allowing people to “spin” those PokeStops much further away from their real world locations and easing restrictions on a number of other things in the game. They also let players do more things like raid and battle remotely. The changes were great for people who were no longer commuting, traveling or, well, leaving their homes for long stretches. But what’s more, they were celebrated by players with disabilities and others who may have struggled to play in crowded places or navigate real-world obstacles to get to PokeStops and Gyms.

But last month, Niantic announced it would be rolling back many of those changes. As The Verge detailed, those changes were undone earlier in the week and have made it a bit more difficult to play.

The distance you’ll need to be from real-world locations is effectively halved as part of the new update, going from a maximum of 80 meters (around 262 feet) to interact with a Pokéstop, to the game’s original 40 meters (around 131 feet), according to Dot Esports. There were multiple reasons for Niantic to double the distance originally, from reducing crowding during a pandemic, to just making it a bit easier to collect items without theoretically having to leave your house. The change didn’t reinvent the game but players viewed increasing the interaction distance as a valuable accessibility improvement that’s now gone.

The complaints from gamers are summed up in two categories: the pandemic isn’t over, and the changes that were rolled back don’t do much to actually change the game in any meaningful way from a competitive standpoint. Which is why many were confused by the decision to roll things back.

Couldn't battle or spin the gym.

Couldn't spin the stop.

I was 21 steps from the gyms front door and leaning on the fence of a locked, small graveyard where the stop is. So yeah, I'm participating in #PokemonNoDay tomorrow and perhaps beyond. #BoycottNiantic pic.twitter.com/8FdaI7Ea80 — Poké Hunting (@TnTrollBot) August 5, 2021

That frustration has turned into a boycott for some, which was executed on Thursday by gamers that made #PokemonNoDay trend on Twitter during the day.

It's unfortunate that @NianticLabs has decided that the pandemic is over, that we're no longer in danger, and that the disabled folks who were finally able to take part no longer are welcome. Well then. They get no more of my money, or my ad clicks.#PokemonNoDay#PokemonNoGo https://t.co/qK6LAxAKbK — Moon-faced Assassin of Joy (@NomeDaBarbarian) August 5, 2021

In case anyone would like a handy graphic for the day, please feel free #BoycottNiantic #PokemonNoDay pic.twitter.com/XaFpO66PPh — PvPnMe (@PvPnMe) August 5, 2021

I used to load up on coins on a monthly basis but I'm tapping out, this is ridiculous, we deserve a response on this issue.#HearUsNiantic #PokemonNoDay pic.twitter.com/LptT7vQDAc — Nick – WhatUpMC (@WhatUpMC) August 5, 2021

#hearusniantic@NianticLabs @NianticHelp @johnhanke I love that game and still want to love but what are u doing now is literally unsafe and disrespecting us as a players. Get your shit together and answer us coz we want it from you.

NOW.#PokemonNoDay pic.twitter.com/wcYUrfK8zr — harbringer89 TL40x26 500+MLN XP – RETIRED (@harbringer89) August 5, 2021

Bringing back longer PokéStop and Gym distances HELPS people who are immunocompromised enjoy the game from the safety of their own space. Removing them is irresponsible and utterly disregards the current circumstances of the Delta, Delta Plus, and Lambda variants. #PokemonNoDay https://t.co/QxWcUwYa2L — 🌸JUPY!🌸 plooshie queen 👑 (@jupy314) August 5, 2021

It’s a difficult thing to manage for Niantic, which has long stressed movement and exploration with Pokemon GO. But those that are upset about the changes certainly have reasons to make their voices heard here, especially from an accessibility standpoint. Whether Niantic can strike the right balance between the two perspectives will be interesting to see, but it’s clear that some of the game’s most loyal fans wanted to make it clear they’re not happy this week.