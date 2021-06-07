Back in 2019, Ubisoft unveiled the latest developing title in the Tom Clancy Rainbow Six series. The game, Rainbow Six Quarantine, had a horror like reveal trailer and left fans intrigued about what the game may be like. Based on the name, something about a mysterious infection seemed likely.

Of course, a lot has happened since then and Ubisoft recently got ahead of something that would have been a little awkward had they stayed the course with the original name. Quarantine has now been changed to Extraction and Ubisoft teased Rainbow Six Extraction for their upcoming E3 event, Ubisoft Forward.

Early signs indicate a game that is going to be similar to the popular Rainbow Six Siege game. A multiplayer, class-based shooter where players work together to extract or defend hostages, defuse a bomb, etc. However, considering the game’s original name and the mysterious infection elements of the game it’s not like the original name wasn’t fitting. They just didn’t predict how the world was going to change in 2020 and entering into 2021.

Changing the name was a good call at the end of the day. Rainbow Six games are celebrated for being fun gameplay experiences and nobody is going to want to play a game called “quarantine” after the year we just had.