It’s the most wonderful time of the year and is there any better way to spend it than curled up in a cozy sweater with some great company and a fantastic game? If so, we here at Uproxx Edge can’t think of one. However, what we can think of are the oh-so-many games we recommend you try out while you’re staying indoors and keeping warm.

In today’s episode of Uproxx Recon, AJ and I are playing Santa Claus and making a list of fantastic games that we think will help every type of player fall in love with gaming — and don’t worry, we already checked it twice. First up, we talk about games you can play even if you don’t own a console or PC: mobile games! While they might have started off pretty simplistic, mobile games are so much more than match-threes and micro-transactions. From deck builders like Magic the Gathering to emotional indies like Florence, there are countless games worth playing on the smallest and most portable device you most likely already own.

And speaking of worth, in our next segment we talk a bit about value and just what that means when it comes to gaming. While it can be argued that massive, open-world games like The Witcher 3, Persona 5, and Ghost of Tsushima are great values purely by the amount of hours you can pour into them, we also take into account the games that move us and keep us coming back for more, like Inside and Hades. We also reminisce about couch co-op games and just how meaningful games are when shared with others. Whether it’s It Takes Two, Portal, Mario 3D Land, or your favorite party game (Mario Kart, anyone?), these are the games that bring us together and are definitely a staple of the holiday season.

Last but not least, we also list off some of the games still coming out this year that we can’t wait to play. With new Pokemon, Halo, Battlefield, and plenty of artsy indies such as Solar Ash right around the corner, 2021 is shaping up to be an incredible year for gaming. Be sure to let us know what game you are most excited about in the comments and stay warm!