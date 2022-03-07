‘Recon’ Previews 2022’s Jam-Packed Year Of Gaming Releases

We did it, folks, we’ve survived February 2022. More importantly, we’re all playing Elden Ring and it’s really really good. Rejoice, Tarnished! But 2022’s games aren’t stopping there, so Noah and Noelle from Recon are here to help you all sort through the never-ending series of games threatening all our free times and wallets this year.

2022’s games onslaught continues with a year jam-packed with everything from massive RPGs to games where you play as a cat. Noelle is looking forward to the next game that’ll terrify her and all the while, everyone is joined in hands trying to will Hollow Knight Silksong into existence. It’ll happen one day, guys. In the meantime, new games aren’t the only ones that matter. I’m starting to think Noah’s right: what about our Halo Infinite challenges?!

So many games these days just don’t end thanks to DLC, expansions, and updates that just keep adding more features and mechanics. Others, like Cyberpunk 2077, are getting a second chance to make a better first impression in 2022. This steady stream of additions to existing games has been changing how we think about new releases for a long time. Everything old can be new again!

We do love new games though and even more than that, we love the possibility and rumors of them. Is there any possibility for a sequel to Among Us? Will Noelle get to play God of War: Ragnarok this year?! Only time will tell if these things will come to pass, but one thing’s for sure: 2022’s video game schedule is looking pretty packed right now. So make that wish list and check it twice alongside some of our recommendations on the latest episode of Recon!