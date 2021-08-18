‘Recon’ Huddles Up To Talk All About Sports Games

Ah, Fall. To some, this season brings with it visions of pumpkins and fallen leaves, but at UPROXX, we’re excited for two things: fall sports and all those new fall games. So, naturally, we combined these two great loves for the latest episode of everyone’s favorite gaming show, Recon.

In this episode of Recon, SushiBae and UPROXX’s AJ Lodge are huddling up to talk about — you guessed it — sports! What starts off as a conversation about the latest Madden and FIFA games turns into a broader discussion about what sports games are doing well, and which they think could use a little bit of coaching. They also talk about extreme sports games such as the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 +2 remake, classic family games like Mario Kart and Wii Sports, as well as alternative sports titles like Rocket League and Knockout City.

Of course, no conversation about sports and gaming would be complete without the mention of esports, one of the fastest-growing sectors of gaming. Whether you’re a die-hard Overwatch League fan or a casual Valorant enthusiast, there’s a team and game for everyone to enjoy. Last but certainly not least, be sure to watch Sushi and AJ discuss all the must-play games coming this Fall. From Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania to Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, we promise you’ll find at least one title that’s sure to knock your October outta the park.

To join the guys as they talk about everything from the AAA big hitters we’ve come to depend on year after year, to the indie underdogs that captured our hearts and hours of our free time, simply click play on the video above.