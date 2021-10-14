‘Rocket League’ Turns Into The Joker During Its Haunted Hallows Event

Now that it’s October we’re getting some of the best events of the year. Halloween season always brings out the best with pumpkin, cooler weather, and spooky stuff everywhere. Video games are no different with many long-running games offering limited-time Halloween events to celebrate the upcoming holiday. Rocket League is always a fun one because it usually means some cool cars that have designs not available at any other time of the year.

This year, Rocket League will be crossing over with Batman to create an awesome series of cars all related to the series. Multiple versions of the Batmobile are of course available, but players will also have the ability to use cars inspired by the Joker, Harley Quinn, and many other Batman villains. Accessories such as wheels can also be customized to be Batman themed as well.

With Rocket League being such a long-running game it’s cool that the developers are always seeking out new ways to keep fans interested in what’s coming. At the end of the day it’s a game about cars with boosters playing soccer. That simple concept has kept fans addicted for years, but giving new unlockables is always a great way to bring people back in who haven’t played in awhile.

The event goes live October 14 and ends on November 1 so use that time to unlock as much as possible and play all the special challenges that come with it such as:

New Event Challenges – Players will complete Haunted Hallows Event Challenges to unlock Batman Super-Villain themed items such as the Joker Dominus Decal and Boost, Gotham’s Finest Merc Decal, Harley Quinn Wheels and Topper, Poison Ivy Boost, and more.

Gotham City Rumble LTM – Rumble mode is being transformed and power-ups are now themed after Batman and his enemies. Players can use Joker’s Boxing Glove, Harley’s Hammer instead of the Boot, Poison Ivy’s vines instead of the Grappling Hook, and more.

Beckwith Park (Gotham Night) Arena Variant – This new limited-time Arena has been transformed by the Super-Villains of Gotham City.