MLB: The Show is without a doubt the best baseball simulation game out there. Some might even argue it’s the best sports simulation game overall. Its popularity has made the PlayStation Studios developed game a must have for sports fans. It’s so popular that MLB made PlayStation start making what was originally an exclusive game to the Xbox.

Of course, that left Nintendo Switch owners in the dark for a brief period of time. That will no longer be the case with the upcoming MLB: The Show 22. In a trailer revealing Shohei Ohtani as the cover athlete, it simultaneously showed everyone that MLB: The Show will be coming to a Nintendo console for the first time in the franchise’s existence. It seems fitting that one of the biggest stars Japan has ever produced will be the debut cover athlete on Japan’s most popular console. Ohtani is also the first Asian player to be the franchise cover athlete, via ESPN.

Ohtani said he was “honored” to be the first Asian athlete on the cover of The Show. “I know I’m sure there’s a lot of Asian people that don’t know me yet,” Ohtani said. “Hopefully by being on the cover of The Show, you get my name out there to those people who don’t know me yet.”

Speaking of Ohtani, there’s nobody more fitting to be on the cover of MLB: The Show 22. He just finished one of the most incredible seasons in the history of baseball. Not only did he win the 2021 AL MVP award, but he did so while being a dominant starting pitcher and one of baseball’s best hitters. He’s a two way player not seen since the early days of baseball when Babe Ruth was pitching for the Red Sox. He’s a once-in-a-lifetime player and it’s ridiculously cool that he gets to be on the cover.