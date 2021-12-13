One of the most heart-wrenching games of 2020 was Spiritfarer. The game where the player “learns how to say goodbye to their friends” is just as much of an emotional wreck as it sounds. It was also one of last year’s best games, and since releasing in August 2020 it’s been receiving frequent updates and support from the development team over at Thunder Lotus Games.

Now, an edition of the game that features all those updates is being released so fans of the game can go back and enjoy it in totality, or those who may have missed out initially can go back to a highlight of 2020’s gaming releases. Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition is considered the “definitive” version of the game so anyone that hasn’t played it before may want to check it out, just be emotionally ready for the journey. It’s a game that was considered a Game of The Year contender, but it was also difficult for some people to handle emotionally.

Platform: PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC

Price: $30

Original Release Date: August 18, 2020

Genre: Life Simulation

Developer: Thunder Lotus Games

Publisher: Thunder Lotus Games

Rating: T

Where can I buy this: PlayStation Store, Microsoft Games Store, Nintendo Switch Shop, Steam, Epic Games Store

Single Player: Yes

Multiplayer: No

Early Access: No

Microtransactions: No