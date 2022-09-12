‘Splatoon 3’ Is The Fastest Selling Nintendo Switch Game In Japan Ever

On Friday, Splatoon 3 was released by Nintendo and the reaction to it has been expected from an IP that is receiving its third game in seven years: People ate it up. It helps that the game is extremely fun to play, more people own Switches than ever before, and it’s a very different kind of game compared to your average shooter.

What was not expected was just how quickly people went out to make sure they could be in on the release of Splatoon 3. While it’s a safe bet that it’s doing well in the United States, in Japan Nintendo announced that Splatoon 3 is the fastest-selling Switch game ever after selling 3.45 million units in only three days. Those are bonkers numbers and we know that because it’s not common for video game companies to release a press release saying the actual numbers sold unless it’s going to impress people.

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (HQ: Kyoto, Minami-ku, Japan; Representative Director and President: Shuntaro Furukawa) announced that domestic sales of the Splatoon 3 game for the Nintendo Switch system have surpassed 3.45 million units* in the first three days since its launch on September 9, 2022. This is the highest domestic sales level for any Nintendo Switch software within the first three days.

With the game doing so well in Japan we can only assume that it’s also doing well over in the States. If you haven’t yet, consider picking up Splatoon 3 yourself because it’s one of the more unique games out there. The objective of most matches isn’t to get the most eliminations, or capture a flag, but instead paint the entire map as much of your own color as possible. This hook has created the perfect blend of hardcore shooter fans and people that dislike anything forcing them to aim, because just about anyone can be good at Splatoon. The result is a game that everyone is loving and Nintendo is reaping the rewards.