When Nintendo first launched Splatoon, it was a surprising new IP from the legendary publisher. Nintendo is a company that has always been able to lean on decades of memorable IPs like Mario, Zelda, and Pokémon. So when Nintendo decided to come out with a fresh and new multiplayer focused third-person shooter, it was a welcomed surprise. The result was Nintendo gaining a franchise that is now a major name and is getting its third title in 2022.

On September 9, Nintendo will be releasing Splatoon 3 for the Switch. Fans of the franchise can expect it to bring back a lot of longtime favorites such as Turf Wars and Salmon Run, and plenty of crazy new weapons to use. We might even see a heavier emphasis on single player this time around. Splatoon has always had really fun single player campaigns that never got the recognition they deserved. Hopefully, that will change this time around when Splatoon 3 hits store shelves later this summer.

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Price: $60

Release Date: September 9

Genre: Third-Person Shooter

Developer: Nintendo

Publisher: Nintendo

Rating: E

Where can I buy this: Nintendo eShop, Most brick and mortar stores

Single Player: Yes

Multiplayer: Yes

Early Access: No

Microtransactions: Unlikely