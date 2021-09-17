Remember when SpongeBob SquarePants was all the rage? Obviously our favorite undersea sponge is still plenty popular, but when he was the peak of his popularity it was impossible to look anywhere without seeing merchandise, toys, or video games about him.

SpongeBob actually has one of the most robust gaming libraries out there with everything from 3D platformers to minigame collections under his belt. The amount of SpongeBob games have slowly decreased over the years, likely because making video games is expensive and the interest in them just wasn’t there anymore. Although we may be seeing a change in that in the near future. 2020 saw the remake of the much-beloved SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom released to success. Despite some saying it didn’t quite meet their expectations, it was a fun little game and apparently there’s more SpongeBob on the way.

During their 10th-anniversary stream on Friday, THQ Nordic said that a new SpongeBob game was on the way. The first new title in six years, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake appears to be a collection of all of SpongeBob’s greatest moments, or maybe his previous games. The trailer features moments such as the famous band scene, SpongeBob as a snail, and Caveman SpongeBob all getting pulled into a vortex somewhere. The description for the game on Steam right now says:

Wish-granting Mermaid’s Tears in the hands of SpongeBob and Patrick… What could go wrong? Sure, the very fabric holding the universe together could come undone, opening portals into wild Wishworlds. But that’s nothing our favorite sponge can’t handle- with the right cosmic costume!

So we have multi-verses and wishes? It’s going to be a unique SpongeBob experience to say the least. While they did not give a release date they indicated that this will be coming out soon so we shouldn’t have to wait too long to figure out what exactly this game is going to be about.