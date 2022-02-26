‘Super Smash Bros.’ Will Not Be At This Year’s EVO Fighting Tournament

Super Smash Bros. is one of the most entertaining fighting games ever made. Nintendo’s crossover platform fighter has millions of fans across multiple consoles and the most recent game, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, was so popular that fans have been intensely debating what characters deserve to join such a prestigious roster. Last October, Nintendo announced the final addition of Sora from Kingdom Hearts, marking the end of major updates to the game.

While updates to the game may be finished, that doesn’t mean that the game itself is. Thousands of players across the country continue to play Smash Bros. competitively at tournaments and Nintendo even announced its own official United States circuit for players to compete in. Unfortunately, this appears to have had an unexpected downside: EVO, the biggest annual fighting game tournament, announced on Saturday that Super Smash Bros. would for the first time since 2007 not be making an appearance.

Super Smash Bros. is not only entertaining to play, but it’s also one of the most watchable eSports out there. Its mix of fast-paced action and precision makes every attack feel important and frequently leaves fans on the edge of their seats. Some of the most incredible moments in eSports history have taken place at EVO before and many of the game’s biggest players, such as Hungrybox, have made their name by winning the Smash Bros. tournaments held at the event. Hopefully, this is temporary and we one day see Nintendo and Super Smash Bros. make a return to EVO.