Sora from Kingdom Hearts has finally joined the Super Smash Bros. series. He is the final member of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, and what a finale he is. Not only is he representing the incredibly popular Kingdom Hearts series, but he feels like a perfect addition to the Nintendo crossover fighting game. That sentiment was generally agreed upon by gamers, as the response to Sora joining the series has been overwhelmingly positive.

While there were, inevitably, some folks who wished the final spot went to someone else, Nintendo wrapped up its list of DLC characters with a huge hit, one that had a streamer saying this is proof of a higher power.

We did it. Thank you to everyone who believed. pic.twitter.com/V2FeQkZ0QH — Cameron “Halloween Town” Hawkins✌🏽 (@CamFinalMix) October 5, 2021

Putting Sora in Smash Bros. also marks the end of one of the most impressive crossover games we’ve ever seen. The roster for Ultimate will end at 86 characters spanning decades of games, with a number of series represented.

This is it, the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster banner! Can you spot Sora? pic.twitter.com/kpOu2bK9x4 — IGN (@IGN) October 5, 2021

Speaking of crossovers, that’s another point in Sora’s favor. Kingdom Hearts is a crossover series between Disney and Final Fantasy, meaning Disney can now say it has a character in Super Smash Bros., while Final Fantasy has had representation in the series ever since Cloud joined.

Sora was the best possible pick for the final DLC slot because he was the only candidate who is canonically friends with Remy from Ratatouille (2007). In this essay I will pic.twitter.com/srZVKkLmzH — Schaffrillas (@Schaffrillas) October 5, 2021

Of course, the popularity of Kingdom Hearts rivals even Smash Bros. at times, so combining the two led to some pretty spectacular reactions from fans of both series.

been wanting Sora in Smash since before I understood licensing so this is awesome pic.twitter.com/5RQGm5nLli — jacob alpharad (@Alpharad) October 5, 2021

Man I’m still crying bro. Sora is really in smash bros 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/JLdNBXESph — Mightykeef (@MightyKeef) October 5, 2021

It wouldn’t have been a new character for Super Smash Bros. without memes, and we had plenty.

Sora sacrificing Donald and Goofy to get into Smash pic.twitter.com/aOk91ZrQER — Kammy 'n ᖶᕼᘿ ᐺᓍᓰᕲ (@kmmydydrm) October 5, 2021

At the end of the day, Sora’s a great addition to the roster and it was really exciting to see him join it the way he did. Everyone seems happy Nintendo making this a simple and clean addition to the Smash Bros. universe. Now, we begin the countdown for news on the next game in the series.