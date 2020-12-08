Let’s get this out of the way: it’s Pokémon, but with a highly competitive massively-multiplayer twist where every battle is 2v2 and RNG has no influence over damage or accuracy. It’s Pokémon, but with a solo story campaign, ranked PVP, co-op, and extensive character customization. It’s Pokémon, in the style that I feel like we’ve all been waiting for… but it’s actually called TemTem and I keep calling it Pokémon by accident. This is the truth and you will likely have the same problem.

TemTem was released on Steam Early Access back in January and hit PlayStation 5 Early Access on Tuesday. The TemTem community is expecting a flood of new players who love(d) Pokémon, like me, over the course of the next month with the same question on all their minds: “Is TemTem worth getting into?” Because once you start learning the ropes of TemTem, you quickly realize that this isn’t your father’s creature-capture game.

The stats, the types, the “synergy,” the stamina, the priority, the “must refrain from naming him Metapod” — combined with so much Pokémon muscle memory — means you’re simultaneously un-learning everything you know as the game continues to introduce increasingly complicated concepts to your 1999-stuck brain. It’s hard not to avoid Pokémon comparisons and the inevitable fact that it remains front of mind as you play TemTem.

But after only playing a short while, I think it’s will be. A MMO is only as good as its community. I might still be playing World of Warcraft today if my guild wasn’t filled with greedy drama queens, but that’s a story for another time. Thankfully, TemTem seems to have an exceptionally kind one. I decided to stream my first hours in the game on Twitch, and after an hour, about half a dozen TemTem Tamers from the PC community had joined me in the chat; some with literally thousands of those aforementioned hours.

And instead of bullying me for forgetting which type my TemTem is every five minutes (which I deserved), they gently reminded me. They offered me tips and tricks, warned me about my early choices, and helped me name my TemTems. When I was lost, they helped me find my way… which usually was some version of “look at the mini-map, you have a mini-map”. For the rest of the stream, folks were encouraging, patient, and incredibly generous with their time and TemTems, some even going out of their way to find me in-game just to gift a TemTem to help me on my journey. It was a genuinely refreshing experience for my first hours in a new MMO and I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was touched by it all.

When I asked the more experienced players why they were willing to hang around with a noob for so long, they said it was because they wanted to make sure my first experience with the game was a positive one. They knew how complicated TemTem could be for new players and they really wanted to make sure the game didn’t scare me off. They even told me that it was no big deal because they were already preparing a bunch of welcome gifts for new players on release day. How nice is that?