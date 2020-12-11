The Biggest News And Trailers From The 2020 Game Awards

The 2020 Game Awards have come and gone! As time has gone on these awards have become more and more focused on the trailers that take place during the awards show rather than the awards themselves. Especially in a year like 2020 where the biggest showcase event of the year, E3, was cancelled.

Of course, there’s still a lot of excitement on who will win Game of The Year so it still lives up to its name. What’s important to remember is that this night is meant to be fun. Trailers are teasers more built to create excitement over what’s coming rather than showing us any real gameplay. This is a celebration of games and the hard work that goes into them. So let’s look back at some of the best trailers and moments that occurred during the show itself.

Game of The Year: The Last of Us Part 2

🏆 THE LAST OF US PART II IS GAME OF THE YEAR!! 🏆 Congratulations @Naughty_Dog on an INCREDIBLE night at #TheGameAwards! #TheLastOfUsPartII pic.twitter.com/OUGKbniY6t — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020

There was a little bit of controversy with this one as many people were fans of Ghosts of Tsushima and Hades, but The Last of Us Part 2 won multiple awards throughout the night and was the clear favorite game going in. Critically acclaimed and well enjoyed by many, it’s one of those games that many will use as an example of how games should be taken more seriously as an art based medium. To say any more would be going into spoiler territory, but you should go play The Last of Us, or Hades, or Ghosts of Tsushima, or Animal Crossing! All the games nominated were great and worth your time.

The Return Of Mass Effect

The definition of a teaser, this trailer showed us only one thing. “Mass Effect will return.” and despite that, it was one of the most exciting moments of the entire night. Mass Effect as a franchise felt like it was never going to come back after the disaster that was Mass Effect: Andromeda. While we have no idea how long it’s going to be before another game in the series is released, or if it manages to make it through development, we can be excited for the future of the franchise again. That’s something many Mass Effect fans haven’t had for a long time.

Sephiroth in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

New main? 🤔 World Premiere of a brand new character, Sephiroth in Super Smash Bros Ultimate by @NintendoAmerica!! #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/lfoeWsHNMv — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020

The Game Awards led off with a bang by unveiling the next character for Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Despite originally being a crossover of Nintendo franchises the title has grown beyond that with the most recent iterations. Games that aren’t known for being on Nintendo consoles have been joining the roster ever since Final Fantasy 7‘s Cloud broke that barrier on Super Smash Bros. for Wii U.

Well, this year saw the release of Final Fantasy 7 remake, and maybe Nintendo saw that as a sign to dip back into that franchise to bring in another extremely popular character. Sephiroth, the main antagonist of Final Fantasy 7 is making his debut in Smash Bros. and while this may have been an odd choice in the past it is oddly fitting these days. With Super Smash Bros. going from a Nintendo crossover to a video game crossover in general it really does fit even if an image of what appeared to be Sephiroth impaling Mario, in that trailer, is unintentionally one of the funniest pictures ever.

New Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark!! @xbox dropping the highly anticipated World Premiere at #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/7TPwFjOlgk — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 11, 2020

Perfect Dark is one of the original console first-person shooters. It was made by Rare for the Nintendo 64, and for some fans of that era, it’s an even better game than the legendary Goldeneye. Long thought to be a dead franchise it looks like we’re finally seeing a return. FPS games have changed a lot over the years. Let’s see if they’re up for the challenge of modernizing it.

Back4Blood

You know what rules? Left 4 Dead. You know what doesn’t rule? The overabundance of zombie games we’ve been getting for over a decade now. So when you first see the trailer for Back4Blood your first indication might be to zone out and wait until it ends. That is until you realize it’s actually a spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead, a franchise we haven’t gotten a new game in since 2009.