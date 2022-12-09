The Game Awards 2022 has been completed and it was a successful show as always. Game developers across the world gathered to celebrate the achievement of both their work and video games. While God of War: Ragnarok definitely collected the most awards, it was Elden Ring that managed to come out with the Game of The Year.

After the devs of Elden Ring accepted their award, they walked on stage and gave their acceptance speech speaking with great pride about the game they had created. It was a very wholesome moment, and then as they began to walk off stage something very weird happened. A random person walked up to the mic, clearly not a member of the development team, and said into the mic “I’d like to dedicate this award to my reformed orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton.” The Elden Ring devs looked extremely confused as the show changed the camera to get the stage rusher off the screen as quickly as possible.

If you watched it live and were just as confused as the rest of us, it’s safe to say that no he was not supposed to be on stage. Not only because you can see in the video above that he rushes up behind everyone to get on stage with them, but Geoff Keighley said after the show that they were arrested.

The individual who interrupted our Game of the Year moment has been arrested. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 9, 2022

While this is definitely a bummer for the devs of Elden Ring to have their moment arguably ruined by this random person, this is also an extremely memorable moment that everyone is going to be talking about for a long time.