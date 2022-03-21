A New Game In ‘The Witcher’ Franchise Has Been Announced

The Witcher has exploded into one of the most popular franchises in all of gaming. With three mainline games, a TV show, and the books this is a multimedia powerhouse that CD Projekt Red has been able to turn into something even bigger. The video games are beloved with many fans calling The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt one of the best games ever made.

On Monday, new information about the franchise was revealed. A new game in The Witcher franchise has entered development and it will be utilizing a new engine. Unfortunately, that is all we are going to know for the foreseeable future. No timeframe for the game’s release or even a development timeframe was revealed.

This is an exciting moment as we’re moving from REDengine to Unreal Engine 5, beginning a multi-year strategic partnership with Epic Games. It covers not only licensing, but technical development of Unreal Engine 5, as well as potential future versions of Unreal Engine, where relevant. We’ll closely collaborate with Epic Games’ developers with the primary goal being to help tailor the engine for open-world experiences. At this point, no further details regarding the game — such as a development time frame or release date — are available.

For now, we’ll just have to assume that the sequel will release once it’s ready. This is for the best, and likely a calculated decision, after CD Projekt Red’s disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077.