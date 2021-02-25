Tony Hawk is not the same as other athletes. Not because he’s a pro skater, or has a game named after him, or has created multiple tricks, or is in many ways considered the father of the sport becoming mainstream. Rather, the difference stems from the way he carries himself.

Every athlete has a certain level of competitiveness in them, one where they feel that they can do anything they put their mind to. It’s part of what makes them the all-time greats that they are. However, when speaking to Hawk before an Pacifico event where he needed to set a high score in Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2, he didn’t give a response that you expect from an athlete with his kinds of credentials.

“I can tell you right now, there will be plenty of people watching that will be like, ‘I can get 10 times the score. What is the deal?’ and that is because they have a lot more time than I do to play it,” Hawk told Uproxx. “And I applaud them. I’m not making excuses. I totally applaud them. Yes, they are better than me. I’ve seen the best players, like I mean literally the best players in the world. I would never get to their level no matter how much time I spent on it.”

This is the person Hawk is, someone who is comfortable with himself in a way that is rare for even the most famous of athletes. This is how someone like him can so freely laugh at the idea of people not recognizing him, an experience that has become common enough to be a regular feature on his Twitter account. Make no mistake, people know who Tony Hawk is, these are just small little snippets into funny moments of his life.

“I think the misconception is that somehow I’m never recognized and I’m always complaining about it and that’s not at all why I share those stories.” said Hawk. “Those are just the ones usually, after the fact that I realized how funny they were or how ridiculous it was and so they’re all true. I guess that’s the bottom line is like you can follow me around for at least two days and you can follow me around for a couple of days and at least one or two times that sort of thing will happen.”

It’s the partial recognition, the idea that he looks like Tony Hawk, but isn’t him that is especially funny. Maybe it’s that fans of a certain age remember a younger Tony Hawk, the one who made history with a 900 in competition, or that younger fans know him chiefly from the video game that bears his name. Hawk said he’d been practicing for the event and was going to need that practice because there are people that live and die with the Pro Skater franchise. People have been waiting for ages for the franchise to return, one that, according to Hawk, was sort of a congruence of events.

“I would say I was the one who planted the seed.” said Hawk. “I was having lunch with the president of Activision, who I’ve known for a long time. We were about to do a 20th-anniversary concert celebration and the concert benefited my skate park foundation, The Skate Park Project. And so I have lunch with him only because I needed to get his blessing to use the name of the game in the event. He was talking about how they’ve had good luck with other remasters and reboots of other franchises. And I said you have no idea how many people ask me. ‘When are you going to remaster the first game?’ And that was it. That’s exactly how it started.”

There have, of course, been attempts to revive the franchise before the remaster of the originals. Tony Hawk Pro Skater 5 and Tony Hawk Pro Skater HD are two notable attempts that didn’t work out, but something about Pro Skater 1+2 is different. It’s the feeling of the game. The developers nailed it perfectly. While it doesn’t play the exact same way as the original two games, it makes the player feel like it does. The first time someone drops into Warehouse it feels like they’re being teleported back to when the original game came out.