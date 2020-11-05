All Video Games Need Creation Tools

Do you remember what it was about Legos that you really enjoyed as a child? For many, it was perfectly re-creating the picture on the box. You would painstakingly follow the booklet, step-by-step, until you reach the very end and you have a perfect Lego creation, just as the makers intended. For the rest, there was a whole different kind of joy — you saw something greater, a chance to take these pieces and build something on your own. You built rocket ships, cars, and entire lego cities from nothing but the blocks they gave you. They gave you an opportunity at creativity, and you thrived in it.

Maybe it’s time for video games to do the same. We are in a time where gamers have seemingly more power than ever. Sandbox games like Grand Theft Auto, Yakuza, and Far Cry give you endless options and activities aside from the story. How you choose to approach every time you start up a save file is up to you. Sports games like Madden, NBA 2K, and FIFA give players the ability to create their own teams and logos, and fill them with their own players. In Fortnite, you can currently play as Iron Man and go eliminate She Hulk with Dr. Doom’s gauntlets.

But what if we could do even more? What if games just gave us the tools right away to do whatever we wanted? Forget giving us endless options in the constraints of the game itself, give us endless options with what we can build within those games. Imagine if in Grand Theft Auto 6, you could not only explore whatever fictional city the game had for you, but you could create your own? Think of a Battle Royale like Fortnite where you can change the rules or make your own map to fight it out on.

The truth is that there are games that are already doing this, while others have been doing this for as long as they have existed, but the technology is there now. Plus, the internet gives us the ability to share creations instantly. Gamers have endless creativity at their fingertips.

Ever since games were invented, players have been trying to push them to their limits by taking the tools and making something greater. Entire communities have been built around this. They even inspired one of the most popular games of the current generation of consoles: Mario Maker.

When emulators started to get popular in the mid-to-late 2000s, there were a lot of fans who just used them as an opportunity to play old games they missed out on during the NES and SNES era due to low carts produced or were seeking out the nostalgia from those old consoles that had been sold or broke over the years. Then there was another group: Hackers that took these old games and made their own creations with them, especially in Super Mario World.

For as popular a game as Super Mario World is on its own merits, it may be even more popular for what it did in the rom hacking community. Hackers took the game and made insanely challenging levels out of it to test the skills of themselves and their friends. One of the most famous of these is “Kaizo Mario,” a ridiculously hard rom hack that seemed impossible to beat without save states and some luck. Some people even went viral for their play-throughs of it.

As time went on, these hacks became more well known for not having particularly good level design in mind. Everyone was trying to make the next “Kaizo.” Eventually, the fad faded into a smaller community as fans at large explored other interests. Then, E3 2015 and the return of the Nintendo World Championships happened. It was something of an open secret that this sort of Mario game would be released, but its unveiling at E3 finally put things on display. Then, the World Championships featured a pair of players on going head-to-head on a Nintendo-built level, which captivated onlookers.

Mario Maker 1 may as well have been rom hack maker. But instead of hacking the game, Nintendo gave fans the tools to make their own levels. It was a level of freedom with their mascot franchise that Nintendo had never given fans before. This resulted was some truly creative levels by long-time fans of the series. It gave them an opportunity to explore their level creation skills and make whatever they wanted to appeal to whomever they wanted.