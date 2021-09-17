The Top 20 Video Games Of The 2010s

Of course, what would any gaming list be without the inclusion of the one-and-only Mario? While a remaster of this game was just released earlier this year on Nintendo Switch, it’s definitely worth noting just how great the original game was when it hit the WiiU back in 2013. The first multiplayer 3D Mario title, Super Mario 3D Land was a brilliant and chaotic new direction for the series that — while not as revolutionary as some of the later Mario games on this list — offered fans a unique experience and a really enjoyable time.

If you’re a pen-and-paper RPG fan, Divinity: Original Sin II was made for you. The tactical, action RPG that allows you to play with up to three other people as you traverse a fantasy land has been praised for just how well it gets fantasy and what makes a good session of a game like Dungeons and Dragons so compelling. If you’re a fan of games like Diablo and are looking for something somewhat similar to play with friends, you’ll find Divinity: Original Sin II is a similar-yet-different take on the concept that you might love just as much as all the folks who gave it so much praise it wound up on this list.

15. Pac-Man Championship Edition DX (2010, 93%)

You really can’t beat a classic, huh? While you might not have expected to see a Pac-Man game grace the “best games of the 2010s” list, it just goes to show you that some games are simply timeless. It’s a phenomenon we’ve seen it recently with the revival of Tetris in Tetris Effect, and it honestly makes perfect sense. While there are a plethora of massive, open-world, and story-heavy games pouring onto the scene (see this whole list, really), sometimes you need something mindless, easy to understand, and, simply put, fun. Pac-Man Championship Edition DX offered just that, as well as added several modes that shake up the series classic formula to add a more competitive feel.

14. Bioshock Infinite (2013, 94%) The third title in the Bioshock series, Bioshock Infinite completely shifts away from the sunken city of Rapture and takes us up to the stunning, sky-high city of Columbia. However, despite this change in scenery, the game still maintains its predecessor’s efforts to question everything — most of all our morality and free will. Bioshock Infinite seeks to be an examination of American exceptionalism and its dangers, and while it sometimes stumbles in its studies, the overall experience is interesting and undeniably fun to play. 13. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D (2011, 94%) While it does feel a bit odd to include a game from 1998 on this list, it ranks too high and is far enough apart from the original to where it still feels right to include it. Plus, it’s honestly just a really fantastic game. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is widely regarded as the Legend of Zelda game all fans of the series should — and probably already have — played. The first 3D title in the series, the game revolutionized what The Legend of Zelda was at the time, and also went on to inspire the entire genre of action-adventure games, including creating the target-lock system. In 2011, Nintendo re-released the game on the Nintendo 3DS, allowing a whole new generation to get a chance to play the series which, on top of being groundbreaking at the time, has some incredibly fun bosses, level designs, and a really fun time travel mechanic that just doesn’t get old. 12. Batman: Arkham City (2011, 94%) While superhero games weren’t always known for being the best in terms of quality, quite a few in the past decade have turned that reputation around a bit, most notably Batman’s Arkham series. Arkham City is the second title in the series, and follows a dying Batman as he takes on the Joker one last time, which, yes, they do say a lot but is actually true in this case. What makes this game so impressive is the number of twists and genuinely great story beats it has, along with its list of cameos that will leave DC fans more than satisfied with the amount of time they can and presumably will sink into it. Furthermore, the freedom to fly around a stylish Gotham, taking down baddies, picking up collectibles, solving puzzles, and listening to a fantastic soundtrack as you do so, is both incredibly liberating and immersive. Oh, and another plus, while the map size and side quests make Arkham City an open-world game that offers a lot, it doesn’t feel wildly overwhelming — which is a huge bonus for people desperate to completely clear their map, such as myself.

11. God of War (2018, 94%) While there are a lot of games on this list that are a part of a larger series, none of them completely reshaped their franchise the way 2018’s God of War did. The first God of War games, released from 2005 to 2010, were hack-and-slash adventures that followed the story of the vengeful demigod Kratos as he slaughtered the Greek pantheon, and were honestly pretty vulgar and brutish. God of War 2018, however, ditched those qualities in favor of creating a more traditional and refined AAA experience similar to Red Dead Redemption or The Last of Us. While still brutal and centered around the idea of vengeance, the latest God of War follows an older Kratos and his son, Atreus, shortly after the death of his second wife. As they make their way to spread her ashes from the highest peak in the nine realms, Kratos is dragged once again into godly conflict — though this time, the Gods are Norse and his son is involved. 10. Portal 2 (2011, 95%) If you think Monopoly or Mario Kart are the best games for testing your relationship, clearly you haven’t played Portal 2 — and you should fix that, because it’s fantastic. A lesson in physics, logic, and, if you’re playing cooperatively, teamwork, Portal 2 is a puzzle-platformer heralded for its cleverness. However, while the game is pretty straight-forward, self-contained, and quite frankly small in scope compared to the vast majority of this list, it doesn’t stop it from also having memorable characters, moments, quotes (“The cake is a lie?” Yeah, it’s from Portal), songs, and an interesting story drenched in dark humor. If you want a game that’ll frustrate you, make you laugh, and make you feel like an absolute genius all within the span of fifteen minutes, you gotta try Portal 2.



9. Red Dead Redemption (2010, 95%) Created by Rockstar, the powerhouse studio behind the Grand Theft Auto series, Red Dead Redemption is a big-budget, action-adventure game that quickly rose to fame for both its beauty on screen as well as on paper, and defied fans’ expectations for the company in a pretty major way. Set in America’s “wild west,” Red Dead Redemption tells the tragic tale of John Marston and the gang of cowboys he calls family, and is widely-regarded as one of the best stories in games. However, that’s not all it has going for it. Despite the game’s hyper-focus on its narrative, it also offers players an open-world experience that is populated by random events they can take part in, with their actions ultimately dictating their overall morality as well as how big of a bounty they have on their head. For those looking for a title that captures the feeling of a movie but still has an appreciation for fun gameplay, Red Dead Redemption is pretty high on the “must-play” list.

8. The Last of Us (2013, 95%) And speaking of games with extremely tragic stories, this list wouldn’t be complete without The Last of Us. The game follows a father named Joel and a young girl named Ellie as they traverse the end of times in search of a cure for the disease that destroyed humanity. It’s a heartbreaking, brutal, and sometimes frustrating story about the best and worst things we do for love that takes inspiration from some of the bleakest post-apocalyptic science-fiction and is sure to make you shed a few tears. And hey, the good news is, if you’re not planning on getting around to this one anytime soon, a television series based on the game is currently in the works over on HBO.