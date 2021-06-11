The Tribeca Film Festival debuted the Tribeca Games Spotlight on Friday, an hourlong event that “celebrates the convergence of games, entertainment, and culture, highlighting the storytelling, art, and innovation of games.” During the showcase, Tribeca gave film and video game fans alike a deeper look at eight highly-anticipated independent games selected by an advisory board of “visionary leaders in both film and games.”

According to Tribeca’s website, the showcase is a part of their efforts to “champion every frontier in the art of storytelling, and video games are at the forefront of pushing narrative to even greater heights.” Here’s a look at all the games shared during the expo.

Twelve Minutes

Featuring a powerhouse ensemble of James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley, and Willem Dafoe, Twelve Minutes is a game about “a man’s romantic evening with his wife being interrupted by a violent home invasion.” Ultimately tragedy unfolds but as it does our main character is thrust into a time loop where he can use the knowledge of what’s to come in order to prevent the attack. Luis Antonio’s dramatic thriller has been teased for some time, and it coming late this year.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

The beautifully animated Kena: Bridge of Spirits looks like a Pixar film brought to life. It follows Kena, a novice spirit guide, as she uncovers an abandoned village filled with wandering spirits caught between worlds. With the help of her companion Rot, Kena must guide them and face her own loss as she uncovers the “secrets of a forgotten community.”

Harold Halibut

Slow Bros. upcoming game Harold Halibut follows lab assistant Harold as he assists lead scientist Jeanne Mareaux in finding a way to lift the sunken ship they currently inhabit back into space. However, the “weird, wonderful, and diverse people of the Fedora” — the name of the city-sized ship stuck in the depths of the ocean — keeps Harold too busy to make much progress. The developer calls this game “a handmade narrative game about friendship.”

Lost in Random

Zoink Studios’ Lost in Random is a gothic fairytale-inspired action adventure where dice rolls determine the fate of the citizens of the Kingdom of Random. According to publisher EA’s website, Lost in Random follows Even and her sidekick Dicey as they “play the odds” and break the curse of Random.

Sable

Shedwork’s Sable follows a young woman named Sable on her “gliding,” a rite of passage in the game’s mysterious, desert world. With her trusty hoverbike along for the ride, you can scale colossal ruins, discover fallen spaceships, and encounter other nomads with unearthing the land’s mysteries.