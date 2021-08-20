Jerma, a Twitch streamer famous for his elaborate pranks and borderline surreal streams, has outdone himself again. In what looks like an eerie, modern version of The Truman Show, Jerma has placed himself in a simulation and allowed fans to not only watch, but actively take control over his life choices in an ongoing series of streams called The Jerma985 Dollhouse.

The first stream in the series, which aired August 18, introduced the concept with a prerecorded video of Jerma choosing his outfit for the day before showing the streamer walk on to a closed two-room set and relinquishing control over his life to his viewers:

Take care of me. Don’t fuck around. You’ve got three streams to do this. Good luck.

Over the course of the three-hour stream, thousands of enthusiastic fans got to watch Jerma as they forced him to shower, pass out on his front lawn, and interact with a pair of clowns in his kitchen. During one of the stream’s lowest points, Jerma even “died.”

For those unfamiliar with the concept of The Sims — the video game series Jerma’s streams are largely based on — the popular simulation games essentially allow players to create their own families, design homes for them to live in and then take control of their lives. It becomes up to the player to do everything from feed and bathe their characters, to ensure their grades are high enough to get into that college program they’ve been gunning for and they one day find their true love — or maybe even several of them. To add pressure to players, each Sim is equipped with several bars that indicate their needs and overall happiness, a feature that Jerma applied to his stream. If any one of these bars drops too low, it will lead to severe distress for your character and oftentimes, an unfortunate accident, which applies quite literally in the case of a low bladder bar.

While The Sims streams have always been a pretty solid staple on Twitch, this unique take on it certainly feels like a first for the site. Jerma’s initial Dollhouse stream, while certainly strange, seemed a fairly shallow take on the game, but there’s truly no telling how much more immersive and bizarre things will get in the future. Jerma ended his first stream by telling fans this “tutorial” was just the beginning. After viewers elected to “upgrade the house,” the stream came to a close and Jerma relayed the following message:

Seems you have chosen to upgrade the house and what does that mean? That means that that is the end of the tutorial. In two days that is where the real game starts. We have two more streams of this and it’s going to get even more wild, we’re literally going to dial it higher and higher every day.

Seeing as it’s now two days later, Jerma’s stream should be starting sometime today — and we can’t help but be curious about what’s next