What We Learned From The 2022 Xbox And Bethesda Showcase

As the month of video game reveals, trailers, and announcements continue we now move on to the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, where Microsoft got to show everything it has coming to the world of video games over the next 12 months. This was one of Microsoft’s most streamlined presentations yet with a little over an hour and a half of games to look at. What made it particularly enjoyable was how it cut out a lot of the fluff that slowed down previous presentations. There were fewer people talking, fewer trade show-like announcements, and more video games.

As for the video games themselves, there were very few weak points or games that felt like they might not be up to snuff. Everything seemed like something that was worth checking out, and considering Xbox’s policy of releasing games day one on Game Pass it’s hard to argue against playing any of the games shown. With that in mind, we’re focusing on what we felt were some of the bigger or more important announcements that were shown during the presentation.

Starfield

This was the elephant in the room throughout the presentation. Everyone knew an update for Starfield was coming and after its recent delay we all wanted a big hook to tell us why we should still be interested in the game. There are always going to be people who play a game made by Bethesda Game Studios no matter what it is, but the rest of us definitely needed something to prove that Starfield wasn’t going to be the next big AAA flop.

They delivered. This doesn’t mean that the game is going to be good or that it’s going to release in a perfect state, but Xbox and Bethesda did a great job in showing why it is that Starfield is going to be interesting. Yes, the big hook of a “massive universe to explore” has burnt many of us before, but the idea of exploring space in the universe that is being shown off sounds really enticing. The space travel is intriguing, the space combat looks fun, and every sci-fi element is hitting the right notes. Obviously, we need to see how the game looks when it launches to make any final judgments, but after the delay, we’re happy to see a potentially exciting game.

Activision Blizzard

It has been quite a two years for Activision Blizzard. Not only has their release of new games and content slowed down to a crawl, but internal misconduct allegations, the company being sold, and multiple leaders leaving the company has made development on games a challenge.

Despite this, they were still able to get two major announcements out there during the showcase. Overwatch 2 has an early access release date and Diablo IV has one set for 2023. After having so many of their games feel like they were in endless development it has to feel great for those developers to finally have some game releases on the horizon. Especially when those two releases in particular are from highly anticipated franchises like Overwatch and Diablo.

Redfall

The other major delay from Bethesda/Xbox, Redfall, led off the entire showcase with a gameplay trailer of its own. The game is a hero shooter where the enemies are vampires and cultists. That may sound basic, but the gameplay didn’t feel that way with the start of the trailer being a really intense gunfight between one of the major characters and some hard-to-kill vampires. The cultists provide an opportunity for some more traditional shooter action, but it looks like gunplay is going to be more than the usual pump bullets into the enemy until they stop moving type games we’ve seen in the past.

The big selling point of the game is that instead of being a multiplayer hero shooter, which is everywhere these days, it’s a story-focused one instead. That said, it doesn’t look all that fun to play on your own. This feels like one of those games where it’s going to be at its most fun when with a group of friends. That said, Arkane Austin is the studio behind it and their work on games like Prey and Dishonored tells us this is a team capable of making a strong single-player game. It has a 2023 release date so we shouldn’t have to wait too much longer to check it out.

Persona and reaching out to Japan