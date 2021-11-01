Is there a better deal in video games than Game Pass? Microsoft’s service where players can pay a fee and then have access to an always growing and changing library of games can’t be beaten right now. Anyone inside the Xbox ecosystem — Xbox console owners or PC users on Windows — can take advantage of the huge library of Game Pass games. The only downside is that with such a huge library of games it can be difficult to keep up with what’s coming in, going out, and where to go next. We’re going to try and help with that by suggesting games that everyone should play.

We’ll break this down into three categories. A new game coming to Game Pass that is worth playing, one that is on the way out that should be played before its gone, and a game that’s been on Game Pass for awhile now that is worth giving attention. These games might be underappreciated, games that are better on a service like Game Pass than as a full price $60 – $70 purchase, or a can’t miss classic that everyone should play. We just want everyone to get the opportunity to play some fun video games and we hope these suggestions will help anyone undecided about their next experience to give them a try.

One New – It Takes Two

It Takes Two came out back in March and met immediate critical acclaim for being a really well done co-op experience, while also telling an emotional story about an uncommon video game topic, divorce. It Takes Two forces a mom and dad getting ready to end their marriage to work together so they can escape the predicament they’ve ended up in. Along the way, they’ll be faced with platforming, puzzles, and put through an extremely emotional ordeal. It’s the kind of game that leaves players thinking as they watch the credits roll at the end.

The only downside to It Takes Two is that it’s a forced co-op game. There isn’t a way to play it by yourself so that means the only way to experience the game is with someone else that either also has Game Pass, owns the game, or is on the couch right next to you. This might be a turn off for some people as well because not everyone has a friend or significant other they can play a co-op game with, but for those who do this is a great way to experience one of the best games of 2021.

One Going Away – River City Girls

Anyone that’s a fan of classic beat’em ups should use the time that it’s still on Game Pass to play River City Girls. This modern homage to River City Ransom flips the script of the NES original and sees the player take on one of the two main characters Misako or Kyoko to go rescue their boyfriends that have been kidnapped. Along the way, players will take on tough bosses and waves of enemies as everyone tries to get in the way of rescuing Misakao and Kyoko’s boyfriends.

What makes River City Girls so fun though is the same things that made River City Ransom feel so revolutionary at the time and it’s the RPG elements. Players can level up, learn new moves, and feel themselves become stronger as they go on their journey. This helps the game feel like it’s more than just mashing a couple of buttons until everyone falls down. It’s also a fantastic co-op experience for friends to play through together and compete to get the highest score. It has a lot of old-school nostalgia to it, but it has plenty of newnesses to feel fresh and unique. Give it a try before it disappears on November 15.

One Staying – Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling is the best Paper Mario game since Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. Okay, so that’s a little dramatic especially since the most recent game in the Paper Mario series was received extremely well critically, but it’s extremely non-traditional. Bug Fables meanwhile has been the perfect game to scratch that Paper Mario RPG style itch.

Bug Fables is a very clear homage to that series and fans love it as a result. It’s also been criminally under-appreciated since coming out in 2019. It’s been on Gamepass since June 2021 and while it’s been getting a little more attention it still needs a stronger push. For anyone that wants a strong, fun, and stylistic RPG to play right now then why not give Bug Fables a try? It doesn’t show any signs of leaving Game Pass at the moment, but that could change at any time. Bug Fables deserves more recognition for how fun it is and everyone with Game Pass should give it a try.

Games coming to Game Pass in November

Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions (PC) – November 2

Unpacking (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) – November 2

It Takes Two (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) – November 4

Kill It with Fire (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) – November 4

Football Manager 2022 (PC) – November 9

Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) – November 9

Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) – November 9

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One) – November 11

One Step from Eden (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC) – November 11

Leaving on November 15

Final Fantasy VIII HD (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)

Planet Coaster (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)

Star Renegades (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)

Streets of Rogue (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)

The Gardens Between (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)

River City Girls (Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC)