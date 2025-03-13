For Lili Reinhart, who rose to fame on the CW’s long-running teen drama, Riverdale, existing online was always the norm. Even as her peers – Maya Hawke and, more recently, Scarlett Johansson – have spoken out about the part follower counts play in franchise casting or getting indie projects off the ground, she’s always had a realistic view of social media and how useful it can be. Would it be nice, less exhausting even, to be someone like Emma Stone or Jennifer Lawrence, actors who don’t have a platform where people can peek at intimate pieces of their life? Sure.

“But I think I was just born and raised in the era where you had it and didn’t think otherwise,” Reinhart tells UPROXX. “I joined Instagram when I was 16. I think in hindsight, I would still choose to have it because it’s led to a lot of connections and a lot of good, but there is a weird balance there.”

She’s thinking more about that balance lately thanks to her recent indie project, a thriller titled American Sweatshop that premiered at SXSW over the weekend. In it, Reinhart plays Daisy, a twenty-something young woman working as a social media content moderator who is forced to witness the very worst of human nature, one flagged media post at a time. Directed by Uta Briesewitz (Severance, Black Mirror), the film argues that, yes, the internet is a cesspool, but it could be worse. It could exist without these real-life digital sin-eaters who wade through the amoral muck so we can enjoy our doom-scrolling without so much post traumatic stress.

Even before the film, Reinhart was rethinking her social media habits. She recently launched her own skincare brand, Personal Day, and her own production company, an entrepreneurial pivot that’s changed her persona online.

“I had to lean into being a founder and an influencer more than an actor online. And that’s been weird,” she explains. “I don’t love being more of a personality online than an acting figure, but it’s sort of what I’ve had to do to cultivate a business that I founded. So sometimes you just got to roll with the punches and know that it’s for the sake of a company or the sake of a film.”

Despite that, there’s one app she’s happy to have deleted from her phone: Twitter.

“[X] is just a toxic, shitty place,” she says.

Though American Sweatshop doesn’t explicitly name any social media platforms, Briesewitz and Reinhart drew inspiration from real-life stories of Facebook, YouTube, and X content moderators who toil long hours in warehouse-sized cubicles as they sift through the junk their Silicon Valley counterparts can’t be bothered to clean up. From German documentaries and peer-reviewed studies to investigative reports and multi-million dollar class action lawsuits, the pair didn’t have to dig too hard to realize the human cost of the internet’s dirtiest secret. A simple search can turn up dozens of stories on minimum-wage workers in places like Texas, California, and Florida (where Briesewitz’s film is based) who review millions of disturbing images, videos, and instances of hate speech – flagged content called “tickets” – per day. According to a report by NYU Stern, just one Facebook moderator examines 200 posts in an 8-hour shift or one post every 2.5 minutes. Graphic violence, pornography, and conspiracy theories can make up the bulk of that content. No wonder then that so many who take on the job begin suffering panic attacks, anxiety spikes, nightmares, insomnia, depression, and PTSD just months after onboarding.

“These people are suffering,” Briesewitz says.

For Daisy, the darkness begins to creep in after a particular ticket, one involving an off-camera act of sexual violence, causes her to faint on the warehouse floor. Most of Briesewitz’s film hinges on Reinhart’s physical reactions to content the audience is (thankfully) shielded from. She trusts viewers can draw conclusions without any spoonfeeding. Muffled moans might be porn, screams and gunshots might allude to an act of mass violence and we make educated guesses at the outcome based on Reinhart’s expressions. She’s the film’s emotional fulcrum.