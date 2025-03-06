When Will ‘Severance’ Season 2 Episode 8 Be Available To Stream?

Apple TV+’s Severance is in the home stretch of the second season, and the fact that viewers will soon be awaiting a third season will soon get real. Surely, there won’t be another three-year wait, but we’re counting the goats ahead of the chickens here. There are plenty of other sci-fi series on the same streaming service, and Severance‘s Innies might need a break anyway. They’ve been through a lot lately, especially last week with Dichen Lachman being fully realized as Gemma Scout, wife to Mark, rather than simply Ms. Casey.

Next week, the penultimate season episode will arrive, but first, a more timely question exists.