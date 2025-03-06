When Will ‘Severance’ Season 2 Episode 8 Be Available To Stream?

Apple TV+’s Severance is in the home stretch of the second season, and the fact that viewers will soon be awaiting a third season will soon get real. Surely, there won’t be another three-year wait, but we’re counting the goats ahead of the chickens here. There are plenty of other sci-fi series on the same streaming service, and Severance‘s Innies might need a break anyway. They’ve been through a lot lately, especially last week with Dichen Lachman being fully realized as Gemma Scout, wife to Mark, rather than simply Ms. Casey.
Next week, the penultimate season episode will arrive, but first, a more timely question exists.
When Will Severance Season 2, Episode 8 Be Available?
March 7.
This week’s episode, “Sweet Vitriol,” clocks in at only 37 minutes long with the following description: “Discoveries are made.”
They really do not want to give anything away. Yet Jessica Lee Gagné, director of last week’s episode, reflected upon introducing Gemma-in-the-flesh during an interview with Esquire. In doing so, she hinted about this show finally reaching the point when secrets must be divulged:
“At some point, you have to start getting into it. Having the control room—which is that green room where the watchers are basically looking at [MDR]—was a huge challenge, because that was a commitment. Okay, we’re going to start talking about what’s happening here and how this all works. You can’t deliver all of that at the end, because it’s so complex and involves more than one character now. You need to give yourself the time and space to get there.”
Severance streams on Apple TV+