10 points for Jake Gyllenhaal

Fine, Jake, fine. I’ll say it: cool t-shirt. Not many people can pull off “novelty t-shirt,” but you, Mr. Gyllenhaal, clearly have “it.” My only concern is that he looks a little glum. Someone get him a sandwich, that always seems brighten him up.
UPDATE: A few people are calling Photoshop on this one. I was willing to believe it, but taking a closer look, I have to agree with them (the graphic doesn’t follow the contour of the shirt, especially near the crease, and the blacks are darker than anything else in the photo). But let’s have our fun before someone sends me the original as definitive proof.
This one is clearly not Photoshopped.
[via TheConjecturer — thanks to handsome Marine Matt Ufford for the tip]
Between the goofy faces and the t-shirt, it would be hard not to love Jake.
He was pretty kick-ass in Source Code, too.
I especially like the way the left side of the rainbow defies the crease in his shirt and pops up out of it, almost as if it were one 2d image layered over another.
Oh sandwich, I wish I knew how to quit you!
Oh Chip, cant you let us have our fun? I bet you tell kids that Santa doesn’t exist, too.
Funny, Troy Aikman has the same shirt…
Oops, sorry Fek, shoulda said “spoiler alert” on the Santa thing. Sorry you had to find out this way.
Gyllen-HOLLA!
Guy’cha! Can you guys pretend He wrote something really hilarious about inviting Nichelle Nichols to a Klan rally via singing telegram in the Mila Kunis thread? The fascist fucking free wi-fi at Panera dursted and He couldn’t send it through earlier.
}}:>(
Hey, if Santa doesn’t exist, who was that guy with the kid in his car in Hobo With a Shotgun??? QED!
Vince was thanking muscular young men for the tip before it was cool.
Fek: if you pretend what I actually did manage to write on the Tintin post is really hilarious, then you got yerself a deal, ylntagh.
You should see him on Sesame Street! Anyhoo, pretty sure I’m in love with him. Damn this wine goes well with Sesame.
They were sheepherders, dammit!
Ah, the internet. Where everyone’s a Photoshop expert. Look, tripping over yourself to be the first guy calling out “Photoshop” on an internet meme is about as dated as the 56K modem I still use to connect online. Who cares? It’s funny. It’s an ugly world out there, so live a little, people.
–>
I paid $32.67 for a XBOX 360 and my mom got a 17 inch Toshiba laptop for $94.83 being delivered to our house tomorrow by fedex. I will never again pay expensive retail
prices at stores.I even sold a 46 inch HDTV to my boss for $650 and it only cost me $52.78 to get.Here is the website we using to get all this stuff,
BuzzSave.com
u think wearing this shirt (if it was real) would make him cool?? i think it’d make him a complete douche or the actual jockjuice that said douche was cleaning out
But the best part is that you can actually buy those T-shirts…
[jakewatch.spreadshirt.com]
A “toshiba laptop”? How does that compare to a half and half? And what if I don’t want a full 17 inches? PS: Your mom’s a whore, alswill.
That cowboy shirt was a commercial exploitation from the imstalkingjake fansite and photoshopped. It’s a shame people perpetuate a rumor just to make a buck.