’12 Years A Slave’ Is Set To Become The Homework Assignment It Always Felt Like

I didn’t much enjoy 12 Years a Slave, if only because it felt more like something you should watch than something you’d ever want to. Now Steve McQueen’s multi-Oscar winner seems to be fulfilling that destiny by becoming high school curriculum. From Yahoo:
“The fact that it happened in this country…160 years ago. I know who [Holocaust victim] Anne Frank is, but I don’t know who Solomon Northup is: Why?” asked 12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen during a Q&A session at L.A.’s Museum of Tolerance last year.
I enjoy the subtle humor of the writer reminding you who Anne Frank is while McQueen uses her as an example of someone everyone knows.
That question led him on a quest to get [12 Years A Slave] into high-school classrooms around the country. That dream is soon to become a reality, with the help of the National School Boards Association (NSBA), and a partnership that brings together New Regency, Fox Searchlight, and Penguin Books. Television personality Montel Williams is helping fund the project.
I’m hoping Montel is putting up all the money he got endorsing those shady-ass payday loans. Jimmy Johnson should follow suit and start an Extenze scholarship.
Educator copies of 12 Years a Slave (both the film, and the 1853 memoir on which it is based) will soon be available to public high schools in the U.S. These toolkits include a DVD of the film (edited for teen audiences, with a disclaimer and parental-consent forms); a Penguin paperback copy of the book; an accompanying study guide; and a letter from McQueen.
Okay, you had me until the “letter from McQueen part.” How is that relevant? “And today, class, we’ll be studying the Gettysburg Address, so if you’ll all open your books to the autographed selfie of Doris Kearns-Godwin…”
“This riveting story of injustice and brutality is a potent teaching and learning opportunity,” said Thomas J. Gentzel, executive director of the National School Boards Association. “Telling the story of the evils of slavery to greater numbers of U.S. public high school students will help to ensure that this tragic chapter in our nation’s history is not forgotten.” [Yahoo]
I certainly can’t argue with that. Though it is one more reason I’m glad I’m not still in high school. That and all the inopportune boners. Ha, who am I kidding, I still get those. In fact I have one right now! Must’ve been all that Anne Frank talk.
As long as students nowadays aren’t forced to read Number The Stars 3 fucking years in a row like I was. It was worse than the holocaust.
We did Lord of the Flies on repeat. I believe my last report was “Fuck Piggy and fuck the conch” copy and pasted 2,000 times.
I had to read “The Awakening” two years in a row so I drowned myself
Before I started college full time I read The Thongs They Carried. Then I read it three more times in class. At least it’s a good book but damn…
@JTRO
I tried looking it up, but all I keep getting is The Things They Carried. Where are the Thongs?
It’s by the same author, Tim O’Brien. The surrealist account traces the experiences of a group of Vietnam veterans who, broken by their experiences and lacking proper job training, decide to open a strip club. In a surprising twist (SPOILER ALERT): they staff the club with “boat people” who escaped communist oppression in Southeast Asia. One other weird note,. the actress Bai Ling is actually a child of one of the veterans and a former stripper who worked at the club which was called “Piece of Tail, With Honor”.
Fuck, I had to read the Bell Jar and some book with a collection of her shitty poems in my sophomore year.
Shit, I had to read a book about yams twice in a row and now I can’t remember the name. Things Fall Apart, maybe?
They can also show it in acting classes as an example of one dimensional performances.
“If you can’t make fun of bad movies on serious subjects, what’s the point?” (Pauline Kael)
Did they stop teaching about slavery in High Schools? Jesus, Common Core is worse than I thought.
This is sure to make the black students feel great
I wonder if they’ll show “Shame” in sex-ed
In my high school I saw so many historical oscar-bait movies. I used to take them way too seriously while the guys around me where cracking jokes about lesbian suffragists and basketball slaves.
They gonna edit out all the N-words in it like they did to Huckleberry Finn?
I heard they’re replacing them with “nerf-herder”.
Is McQueen aware he is not the first person to make this movie? Is he also aware that slavery in the US is sometimes taught during middle school, not high school?
I will continue show my students the original movie “Half Slave, Half Free” until my copy stops working properly. The message is just as powerful as the updated version of the movie.
On another note, the movie “Glory” was also edited for school viewing. It is called the “Pepsi” version. By today’s standards “Glory” would probably be PG-13, so I know teachers who just show the theatrical release.
Why not show them “Taken” instead? This way they can learn of slavery that still goes on worldwide (not just America) to this very day (as opposed to something that stopped over 150 years ago) and also entertains the class at the same time?
Just make sure it’s the R-Rated version where Liam sticks the nails in the guys’ legs.
Are they giving them away free? cuz… schools are poor as fuck man.
No way forcing students into a room to hear elaborate, catchy songs about catching escaped slaves and hanging them can hilariously backfire.